Italian cable car falls, killing 14 riders

ROME -- A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people, including one child. Another child was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said.

Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon and then fell to the ground. At that point, the car overturned "two or three times before hitting some trees," she said. Some of those who died were thrown from the cabin.

The Italian government announced a commission to investigate the disaster, which is likely to renew questions about the quality and safety of Italy's transport infrastructure.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7NGjbTN8PI]

Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees, near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore. The collapse occurred at a relatively high point on the cable car's 20-minute ride, which starts lakeside and leads to a popular vista about 5,000 feet above sea level.

"The fall was obviously significant," Walter Milan of the Alpine rescue service said. He told Rai News 24 the cables were particularly high off the ground at that point on the course.

Milan said the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns in Italy curtailed travel and forced the suspension of many leisure activities. Milan suggested many families may have flocked to the mountain on a sunny Sunday after months of restrictions.

The line is popular with tourists and locals alike to scale Mottarone, which overlooks several picturesque lakes and the surrounding Alps of Italy's Piedmont region.

The mountain hosts a small amusement park, Alpyland, that has a children's roller coaster, and the area also has mountain bike paths and hiking trails.

Sunday's event appeared to be Italy's worst cable car disaster since 1998 when a low-flying U.S. military jet cut through the cable of a ski lift in Cavalese, in the Dolomites, killing 20 people.

Italy's transport minister, Enrico Giovannini, announced a commission to look into the tragedy and said he had already requested data on the maintenance work and inspections done on the line in the past. He planned to visit the site today.

While the cause hasn't been determined, Italy has been no stranger to deadly infrastructure-related accidents. In 2018, the Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed after years of neglect, killing 43 people. In 2009, a freight train carrying gas derailed at the Viareggio station, near Lucca, and exploded, killing 32 people. Poorly maintained axles of the train were blamed.

Politicians and other Italian figures expressed sadness about the collapse.

President Sergio Mattarella, in offering his condolences, called for the "rigorous respect of all security norms" in transportation.

"With shock, I am following the news of the tragedy of the cable car #Verbania #Mottorone on a Sunday that should have been one of sunshine and hope and which for many families will be one of mourning and despair," tweeted Enrico Letta, head of Italy's Democratic Party.

"A prayer for the children admitted in serious condition," said Attilio Fontana, governor of the Lombardy region, the site of the collapse.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a statement that he was in touch with local authorities and civil protection.

"I express the condolences of the entire government to the families of the victims, with a special thought for the children who were seriously injured and their families," Draghi said.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press; and by Chico Harlan of The Washington Post.

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, Sunday, May 23, 2022. A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plunged to the ground Sunday, killing at least nine people and sending two children to the hospital, authorities said. (Italian Vigili del Fuoco Firefighters via AP)

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, Sunday, May 23, 2021. A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing at least 13 people and sending two children to the hospital, authorities said. (Italian Vigili del Fuoco Firefighters via AP)

