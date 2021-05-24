Kopps, Van Horn win SEC individual awards; 7 Razorbacks named to All-SEC teams

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas headlined the SEC’s postseason awards Monday the way the Razorbacks headlined the league during the 2021 season.

Dave Van Horn was named SEC coach of the year, Kevin Kopps was named SEC pitcher of the year and seven Razorbacks were named All-SEC by league coaches.

Kopps, second baseman Robert Moore and designated hitter Matt Goodheart were voted to the All-SEC first team, and outfielder Christian Franklin and pitcher Patrick Wicklander were voted to the second team. Right fielder Cayden Wallace was named to the All-SEC freshman team and pitcher Peyton Pallette was voted along with Moore to the league’s newcomer team, which recognizes second-year players who played their first full season of college baseball in 2021.

Moore, Franklin and Kopps were named to the SEC’s all-defensive team.

Van Horn was named SEC coach of the year for the second time. He was also coach of the year in 2004, the last time the Razorbacks won the SEC title.

Kopps, whose 0.75 ERA is the nation’s best, beat out high-profile starters like Kumar Rocker and of Vanderbilt and Doug Nikhazy of Ole Miss for pitcher of the year. Kopps has struck out 97 in 60 1/3 innings of relief this season, and has factored into 18 decisions with 10 wins and 8 saves.

2021 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt

Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

First-Team All-SEC

C: Sam Praytor, Alabama

1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss

RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama

3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU

SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas

RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Zane Denton, Alabama

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn and Liam Spence, Tennessee

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt

P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Freshman All-SEC Team

Tre' Morgan, LSU

Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

Dylan Crews, LSU

Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

TJ McCants, Ole Miss

Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

Will Sanders, South Carolina

Jordan Thompson, LSU

Jaden Woods, Georgia

Corey Collins, Georgia

Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*

Sterlin Thompson, Florida*

Newcomer All-SEC Team

Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Robert Moore, Arkansas

Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

Zane Denton, Alabama

Will Bednar, Mississippi State

Hunter Barco, Florida

Peyton Wilson, Alabama

Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

Carter Young, Vanderbilt

Nathan Hickey, Florida

Peyton Pallette, Arkansas