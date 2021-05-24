Kopps, Van Horn win SEC individual awards; 7 Razorbacks named to All-SEC teams

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas headlined the SEC’s postseason awards Monday the way the Razorbacks headlined the league during the 2021 season.
Dave Van Horn was named SEC coach of the year, Kevin Kopps was named SEC pitcher of the year and seven Razorbacks were named All-SEC by league coaches.
Kopps, second baseman Robert Moore and designated hitter Matt Goodheart were voted to the All-SEC first team, and outfielder Christian Franklin and pitcher Patrick Wicklander were voted to the second team. Right fielder Cayden Wallace was named to the All-SEC freshman team and pitcher Peyton Pallette was voted along with Moore to the league’s newcomer team, which recognizes second-year players who played their first full season of college baseball in 2021.
Moore, Franklin and Kopps were named to the SEC’s all-defensive team.
Van Horn was named SEC coach of the year for the second time. He was also coach of the year in 2004, the last time the Razorbacks won the SEC title.
Kopps, whose 0.75 ERA is the nation’s best, beat out high-profile starters like Kumar Rocker and of Vanderbilt and Doug Nikhazy of Ole Miss for pitcher of the year. Kopps has struck out 97 in 60 1/3 innings of relief this season, and has factored into 18 decisions with 10 wins and 8 saves.
2021 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt
Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
First-Team All-SEC
C: Sam Praytor, Alabama
1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee
SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee
OF: Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt
OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss
RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Second Team All-SEC
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama
3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina
SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU
SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas
RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Zane Denton, Alabama
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn and Liam Spence, Tennessee
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
OF: Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt
P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Freshman All-SEC Team
Tre' Morgan, LSU
Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
Dylan Crews, LSU
Cayden Wallace, Arkansas
Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
TJ McCants, Ole Miss
Blade Tidwell, Tennessee
Will Sanders, South Carolina
Jordan Thompson, LSU
Jaden Woods, Georgia
Corey Collins, Georgia
Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*
Sterlin Thompson, Florida*
Newcomer All-SEC Team
Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
Robert Moore, Arkansas
Landon Sims, Mississippi State
Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
Zane Denton, Alabama
Will Bednar, Mississippi State
Hunter Barco, Florida
Peyton Wilson, Alabama
Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
Carter Young, Vanderbilt
Nathan Hickey, Florida
Peyton Pallette, Arkansas