Review of legislators

Please, you who have the executive decision-making authority for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, take Rex Nelson's recent column "Cowards and Clowns" seriously and consider starting a weekly or even monthly review and rating of our Arkansas Legislature and its members, and reestablish the Worst and Best 10 of each category. The Honorable Mention group would also be appropriate. I had forgotten that you provided that review once upon a time.

I know that Molly Ivins gained national notoriety from her writings about the Texas Legislature.

The Arkansas Legislature has certainly descended to new lows with their shenanigans. And some of the actors -- I am not allowed enough words in this letter -- certainly need a light shined upon them so that all of your readers can see them for what they are.

Again, please consider a review during each session of the Legislature and concurrent ratings of the actors who make each list. It would be a worthwhile service for the subscribers of our statewide newspaper.

Special thanks to Mr. Nelson for bringing it up!

SAM EMERSON

Fayetteville

Listen to the public

I can understand the presumed lack of action on the kayaker's report on the crack in the bridge. I sent an email to ArDOT with a question, and it went into their spam.

I think all state agencies need to listen to the public and have an trained ombudsman or 311-type line to address the public. Also, if bike-ped routes were built under the bridges, such as Big River Crossing, there would be free 24/7 inspections by the public.

JAMES BRITT

Little Rock

Oh, it's so atrocious!

In his list of atrocities attributed to President Biden and the Democrats, Mr. Richard Sanders of Benton left out a few. He should have included the numerous "Help Wanted" signs around town that business owners evidently feel are OK to leave cluttering up their storefronts, the crack in the I-40 bridge, and more flooding in Lake Charles. Then there's the dead possum lying at the corner of my block the last few days.

Never would have happened under "the other guy."

PAT BESOM

Fayetteville