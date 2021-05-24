Louisville hopeful on inquiry by U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- For the people marching in the streets for more than a year after the killing of Breonna Taylor, a wide-ranging new federal investigation of policing in Louisville is seen as one more chance for justice.

The demonstrations big and small have led to lawsuits and complaints that the Louisville Metro Police Department is abusing the people out protesting abuse. Most are still upset that no officers have been directly charged in the March 13, 2020, killing of Taylor.

The broadened "patterns and practices" probe announced last month by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland could soon be led by a veteran Black civil rights lawyer who has criticized the handling of the Taylor case.

Kristen Clarke is the Biden administration's choice to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Her nomination narrowly advanced through a Senate committee last week.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrkSMF64t1U]

Federal investigators are likely to review instances in which Louisville demonstrators were beaten and shot with pepper balls, as well as the killing of a popular barbecue stand owner as police and the National Guard, brought in to enforce a curfew, descended on his property.

The Justice Department had already begun an investigation last year into the officers involved in the Taylor shooting and their chain of command for civil rights violations. The pattern or practice investigation reflects a shift in priorities under the new Democratic administration, which opened a similar probe of the Minneapolis Police Department after the death of George Floyd.

In both cases, the announced scope includes any violations of First Amendment rights and questions about illegal searches and seizures and equal protection under the law.

Louisville's city leaders and new police chief -- the fourth since Taylor's death -- welcomed the Justice Department's promise to examine the "root causes" of potential civil rights violations going back about five years.

Officers "want to get it right," said Police Chief Erika Shields, who was hired from Atlanta as a reformer.

"They want the community to be proud of them," Shields said after the probe was announced in April.

The city has banned controversial no-knock warrants, paid Taylor's family $12 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit and fired two of the officers who shot at her. One of the fired officers has been charged for shooting recklessly into Taylor's neighbor's apartment.

But after state officials declined to pursue criminal charges for Taylor's death, demands for justice have persisted, as have clashes with police.

An audit conducted by a consulting firm hired by the city in the wake of the Taylor shooting said police have had "generations of problematic relations" with the city's Black community. It found issues with the department's warrant process and morale so low that many officers have considered quitting.

Louisville's police union, River City FOP, expressed confidence that federal investigators won't find "systemic violations of constitutional or federal statutory rights by the officers of the LMPD."

Instead, the union blames police and city leaders for officer shortages that have led to a spike in violent crime.

"We look forward to meeting with DOJ investigators and assisting in this process in any way possible," the FOP statement said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday, April 26, 2021. The Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville, Ky., emergency medical worker studying to become a nurse, was shot several times in her hallway after three plainclothes narcotics detectives busted down the door of her apartment in the middle of the night in March 2020. A grand jury brought no charges against officers in her death, although one was indicted for shooting into a neighboring home that had people inside. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)