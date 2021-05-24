Man, 18, sought

in store shootout

North Little Rock police arrested one teen and is looking for another teen in connection to a shooting at the Variety Mart on East Broadway Street on Saturday night, according to Police Department news release.

Jerrell Nathan Rice III, 18, was arrested on charges of first-degree battery, two counts of terroristic threatening and two counts of aggravated assault. Police are still looking for Jaydan Dayjun Martin, 18, with active warrants for similar charges, according to the Sunday evening news release.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to 5010 E. Broadway, where the store clerk told them that several people had been involved in a shooting but left the area.

According to Rice's arrest disposition report, Rice and Martin entered the store to buy snacks. Rice stood behind another man at the counter, and they "began to exchange words." Rice went back to his car and he and Martin got out of the car with AR-15 style rifles and began shooting into the store and at the man Rice had spoken to. That man in turn pulled out a Glock 9mm pistol and returned fire, according to the arrest report.

The man fled in a car driven by his girlfriend, and Rice and Martin followed on foot, continuing to fire at the car as it drove away, the report said.

The man's girlfriend took him to the hospital, where he was to undergo surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.

Rice, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital by a family member.

While processing the scene, detectives found nearly 30 expended .223 cartridges and over a dozen 9mm bullets, according to the arrest report.

A witness positively identified Rice and Martin in a photo lineup, and video surveillance showed those who were shooting said.

Rice was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.

Police asked anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts to call Detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149 or the North Little Rock police Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439. Martin should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the news release.

19-year-old faces

hit-and-run charge

Little Rock police accused a man Saturday morning of leaving the scene of a car accident on West Markham Street near the Interstate 430 overpass, according to an arrest report.

Chance Vanshun McDowell, 19, was arrested at 3 a.m. at America's Best Value Inn off Shackleford Road on charges of hit and run and reckless driving.

According to the arrest report, McDowell was driving west on West Markham Street with "wanton disregard for safety" when his vehicle hit the bridge, then struck a truck, causing serious physical injury.

McDowell was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.