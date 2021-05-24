Missing man found dead in Crawford County after reported burglary

CHESTER -- The police investigation of a body has been turned over to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney's office.

Sheriff Ron Brown said Tuesday the body of Aaron Beauford, 42, of Winslow was found off Locust Mountain Road in the Chester area. He was last seen along the road May 6 and was reported missing by his wife May 8.

Brown said Beauford fled the scene of a burglary May 6 with his brother, Morris Drew Beauford, 36, of the Chester area.

Morris Beauford was shot in the leg during the burglary, which took place in the area of Locust Mountain Road, Brown said. Deputies found him and took him to the hospital, where he was treated and released. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

Aaron Beauford's body was found about a mile-and-a-half from where police found his brother, Brown said.

Beauford's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.