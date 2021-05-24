Newcomer wins contested Fort Smith School Board seat

FORT SMITH -- Challenger Matt Blaylock defeated incumbent Bill Hanesworth on Tuesday in the race for the Fort Smith School Board's at-large, Position 4 seat, according to final but unofficial results from the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Blaylock received 1,025 votes (63%), while Hanesworth received 592 votes (37%). Blaylock gets a three-year term.

Blaylock, 44, said Tuesday night he looks forward to getting started on the board.

"I'm going to have a learning curve to navigate some of these waters, but I've got some great people in my corner to help me do that," he said. "This is kind of the end of the beginning if you will, and we've got to get to work."

Blaylock is president of Blaylock Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing Services in Fort Smith. He also serves on the city's Plumbing Advisory Board. He has a bachelor's degree in professional studies with a concentration in community outreach from Arkansas Tech University. Blaylock has two children -- an 11th-grader and an eighth-grader -- enrolled in the district.

Hanesworth, 71, is the chief operating officer of the Littlefield Oil Co. in Fort Smith. He is board president and has served on the board since 2015.

MANSFIELD

Sebastian County also featured a race for a five-year term in Position 3 on the Mansfield School Board, which is held by Ronnie Black.

Jan Carlton received 66 votes (59%) against Trent Hayslip's 36 votes (32%) and Adam Hecox's 9 votes (8%), according to unofficial results. Hecox withdrew from the race Thursday, according to Meghan Hassler, Sebastian County's election coordinator.

ALMA

Barret Ewing received 210 votes (86%) while Shanna Morgason got 34 votes (14%) in the race for the Position 2 seat on the Alma School Board, according to unofficial results provided by Bill Coleman, chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission.

Ewing, 40, is the director of engineering and operations at Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative in Ozark. He graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Ewing has two children -- a first-grader and a child who will start kindergarten in 2022.

MOUNTAINBURG

Mountainburg voters approved a proposal to increase the district's millage rate from 39.1 to 44 mills. Coleman said 125 residents (61%) voted in favor of the increase while 81 residents (39%) voted against it, according to unofficial results.

The district plans to build an all-purpose arena at Mountainburg High School and renovate and construct other facilities. The millage increase will add $98 per year to the school taxes paid by the owner of a $100,000 home.