Rand Paul, the U.S. senator from Kentucky, said on a podcast that he won’t be getting a covid-19 vaccination because he doesn’t think “‘Big Brother’ ought to tell me to do it,” arguing that he has a “natural immunity” more than a year after becoming the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus.

Jennifer Carey, a police spokeswoman in Huntington Beach, Calif., said about 150 people were arrested after a birthday party invitation from a popular user on the social media app Tik-Tok led hundreds of people to the beach, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly.

Christos Xiros joined several hundred other dog owners and their pets outside Greece’s parliamentary building in Athens to protest legislation that would make sterilization of household pets — cats and dogs in particular — mandatory, partly to crack down on so-called amateur breeding.

Michael Bass was arrested in Thomasville, Ga., with police saying he sent a road flare through the pneumatic tube of a bank drive-thru, which led to the building being evacuated when an employee mistook the flare for a stick of dynamite.

Martha Koome, 61, an appeals judge in Kenya, was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the East African country’s first female chief justice of the Supreme Court.

R a S h a n a D a b - ney-Donovan, a police captain in Hallandale Beach, Fla., said an unidentified man captured on cellphone video yelling anti-Semitic remarks at a rabbi outside a synagogue returned a short time later and dumped a bag of human waste in front of the building.

J o s e L u i s A r - mendariz-Rascon, 40, one of the leaders of a long-running drug ring in Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $56 million to the U.S. government for his role in distributing roughly 5,750 pounds of cocaine, according to prosecutors.

Collins Robinson, a middle school teacher in Jackson, Miss., who was put on administrative leave during an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact, was arrested on a charge of sexual battery and was then fired by the school.

Florentino Olivera, a California Highway Patrol officer, said a shooting on a freeway in Orange County in which a 6-year-old boy was killed as his mother was driving him to school appeared to be “an isolated road rage incident,” and the agency is still looking for the perpetrator.

Front Section