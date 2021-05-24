GOLF

Hsu earns first career win

Wei-Ling Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory. She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn. Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70. Hsu's eagle, aided by a fortuitous bounce that left her with a very makeable putt, came as Jutanugarn, who started the hole with a two-shot lead, drove into a bunker, needed two shots to get out, hit her approach to the edge of the green and three-putted for a double bogey. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 1-under 283.

Young holds on in KC

Cameron Young completed a wire-to-wire victory in the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Mo., for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. The first wire-to-wire winner on the tour since 2018, Young closed with an 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over Dawie van der Walt at Blue Hills Country Club. The 24-year-old former Wake Forest player finished at 19-under 269. Van der Walt also shot a 68. Zach Wright was third at 16 under after a 64. Former University of Arkansas golfers Nicolas Echavarria and David Lingmerth finished in a tie for 11th. Both shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday and finished at 12-under 276. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-under par 71 on Sunday and finished the tournament at an even-par 288.

HOCKEY

Avalanche complete sweep

Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in the West Division series. Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round. The Avalanche outscored the Blues 20-7 and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games.

Bruins moving on

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak dazzled on offense, Tuukka Rask was rock solid in net and the Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs. Bergeron scored twice at crucial times after Pastrnak's highlight-reel goal, Rask made 40 saves and the Bruins eliminated the Washington Capitals in five games with a 3-1 victory Sunday night. Bergeron delivered the dagger with 7:35 left to set up a second-round showdown against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders. Boston won four in a row against Washington after losing the series opener in overtime. After eking out Game 2 in overtime and Game 3 in double overtime, the Bruins capitalized on an aging, banged-up opponent with few answers for their speed and skill.

Predators even series at 2

Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 to tie the first-round series 2-2. Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund. Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins scored, and Mattias Ekholm and Granlund each had two assists for Nashville. Brock McGinn had his first two-game game in the postseason, and Vincent Trocheck had a goal for Carolina. Jordan Martinook added two assists. Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves.

Jets rally from 3 goals down

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for the Winnipeg Jets who erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night and take a 3-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series. Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey each scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and send it to overtime. The Jets can sweep the series tonight with Game 4 in Edmonton.

BASEBALL

Indians put Reyes on IL

The Cleveland Indians placed cleanup hitter Franmil Reyes on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained left abdominal muscle. Reyes was injured while fouling off a pitch in the sixth inning Saturday against Minnesota. He underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. Reyes' absence will be a major setback for Cleveland's offense, which has struggled most of the season. He leads the Indians with 29 RBI and is second with 11 home runs as the designated hitter. Reyes and third baseman Jose Ramirez have carried Cleveland's offense for most of the season. Reyes is batting .257 in 40 games. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning Saturday. Reyes doubled over in pain after taking a swing in the sixth and was replaced during the at-bat by Jordan Luplow.

First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, celebrates on the podium during the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, is congratulated by teammates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Gonzalo Fuentes, Pool via AP)

First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, second place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, second left, and third place Mclaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, right, celebrate with their trophies on the podium during the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)

First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, and second place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, right, celebrate on the podium during the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)

Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, embraces Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, speaks with Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)