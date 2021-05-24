100 years ago

May 24, 1921

• I. E. Rosenthal, who was a judge in the First ward of North Little Rock in the school election of a year ago, and who was charged with perjury, false counting of ballots and falsification of election returns, was found not guilty by a jury in First Division Circuit Court yesterday afternoon. The jury was out only five minutes. Mr. Rosenthal's attorneys contended that the mistake in the count of the vote of the First ward was due to mistakes of the clerks in counting the votes after Mr. Rosenthal called the ballots to them.

50 years ago

May 24, 1971

• Geyer Springs Road near Interstate 30 was designed to carry about 7,000 cars a day, but a survey one day last week between Base Line Road and the Interstate counted more than 20,000 cars. Members of the Southwest City Mall Associates, an organization of persons with businesses on the Mall, which is at Geyer Springs and Interstate 30, are looking to the city government to solve the traffic problem. However, Don R. Venhaus, director of the city Department of Community Development, says that the city has no money available to widen the two-lane road. Mrs. Georgianna Few, manager of Ewing's Family Shoe Store on the Mall, said the heavy traffic on Geyer Springs had discouraged shoppers and had caused sales to decline at stores at the Mall.

25 years ago

May 24, 1996

• Though a pedestrian mall in the 1980s failed to attract people to downtown Little Rock, development along the Arkansas River may do the trick, a spokesman with a national Main Street program said Thursday. Lauren Adkins, senior program associate with the National Main Street Center in Washington, said her first impression of the nearly completed River Market is that it makes a nice addition to Julius Breckling Riverfront Park. Adkins, who grew up in Hot Springs, conducted a seminar Thursday afternoon at the national Neighborhoods USA conference on ways to revitalize neighborhood business districts.

10 years ago

May 24, 2011

• Rain continued to fall across parts of Arkansas and the South on Monday, and emergency officials are closely watching the ebb and flow of already swollen rivers. So far, the seemingly endless days of rain aren't causing any new flooding problems for the state, said Tabitha Clarke, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock. "It's really just the same ones that were already experiencing problems," Clarke said of the rivers.