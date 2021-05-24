Photos said to be of missing princess Italy to honor poet of 'Divine Comedy' Italy sets 'Divine' tribute for Dante

Photos said to be

of missing princess

The Associated Press

LONDON -- Photos on social media appear to show a missing Dubai princess who months earlier described herself in a video as being held against her will.

Images published by a woman identified in British media as former Royal Navy member Sioned Taylor show Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum at the Mall of the Emirates at a movie theater there, as well as at a restaurant at Dubai Mall near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

The Mall of the Emirates image was likely taken this month because of the movie it shows as advertised.

Taylor did not respond to a request for comment. The government's Dubai Media Office did not acknowledge the release of the images.

The photos' pedestrian captions belie the fact that United Nations experts and human-rights activists had called on Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide information on his daughter.

Sheikha Latifa, 35, had tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India.

The dramatic would-be sea escape and its aftermath intruded into the carefully controlled image maintained by the family of Sheikh Mohammed.

Videos released in February by the BBC had Sheikha Latifa describing herself as being in a villa that "has been converted into a jail."

Sheikh Mohammed's family life again became a public matter in 2020. Then, a British judge ruled the sheikh had conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, one of them being Sheikha Latifa. The ruling came in a custody battle between Sheikh Mohammed and his estranged wife Princess Haya, the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan.

Sheikh Mohammed also serves as the vice president and prime minister of the hereditarily ruled United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

Italy sets 'Divine'

tribute for Dante

The Associated Press

RAVENNA, Italy -- Italy is honoring Dante Alighieri, who died in exile from Florence on Sept. 13, 1321, in myriad ways on the 700th anniversary of his death. Those include new musical scores and gala concerts, exhibits and dramatic readings against stunning backgrounds in every corner of the country.

At Dante's recently restored tomb in Ravenna, a daily reading -- part of a yearlong celebration of Dante that started in September -- is intended to connect ordinary people with the "Divine Comedy" as an appreciation by the city he adopted while in exile.

Copies of the "Divine Comedy" in 60 languages are housed nearby, and organizers envision they also will be read by foreign tourists as soon as post-pandemic travel resumes. Dante spent years composing "Divine Comedy" during his banishment from his native Florence, the home of the vernacular he elevated to a literary language through his poetry.

An exhibit in the San Domenico Museum, near Ravenna in Forli, brings together 300 works from all over the world to tell the story of Dante through the ages, from pieces that influenced him to ones he influenced, museum Director Gianfranco Brunelli said.

The exhibit, put on in conjunction with Florence's Uffizi and running through July 4, includes art contemporary to Dante, elaborate manuscripts of his work, portraits of the poet and pieces inspired by his epic, monumental poem by artists such as Picasso, Giotto, Tintoretto and Michelangelo.

For the anniversary, another notable adopted citizen of Ravenna, Riccardo Muti, plans to conduct a new orchestral musical score inspired by "Purgatory" and written by Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian on Sept. 12, as part of the Ravennal Festival dedicated to Dante. It will be followed by performances in Florence and Verona.

The closing festivities in September are to include an annual pilgrimage by officials from Florence, who will arrive in Ravenna with an offering of oil to keep the flame above Dante's mausoleum tomb lit for another year.