Project's tab rises for UA System

A delay caused by the pandemic has led to $6.38 million in added contract costs for a University of Arkansas System project, a spokesman said.

The University of Arkansas System and Deloitte Consulting have amended a deal to ensure information technology consulting help goes to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Deloitte Consulting will assist UAMS as it has other campuses in the UA System with implementation of a new system from software company Workday to handle finance, payroll and other functions.

The UA System effort, known internally as "Project One," has costs of more than $101 million tied up in two contracts, one with Deloitte Consulting and the other with Workday, UA System spokesman Nate Hinkel said.

The total project cost is estimated at $174 million over 10 years, Hinkel said, as each of the 14 universities and two-year colleges -- plus other units such as the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture -- move to what is known as an Enterprise Resource Planning platform.

UA system officials have touted the change as a way to boost efficiencies and better manage campus operations.

Before the pandemic, the "live" date for the new system at UAMS had been planned for July 1 but that's now been pushed back to July 2022, UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said in an email.

"It's important that we have time to adequately train staff on Workday so that we have a successful implementation. To not do so would likely cost even more than paying for another year working with Deloitte," Taylor said, adding that UAMS expects to shoulder approximately $5.7 million in extension costs.

"We are exploring options available to pay for this but currently are planning to cover the cost out of our fiscal year 2022 budget," Taylor said when asked whether federal coronavirus relief funds might be available to cover the added cost.

Taylor said it became clear to UAMS in January "that while in the middle of a pandemic it was not reasonable for us to complete the implementation of Workday by July 1."

Hinkel said the $6.38 million figure for the contract amendment includes some contingency costs, so the total to be paid could be less than that amount.

No other contract adjustments have been sought, Hinkel said. The Deloitte services contract now is valued at about $42 million. A separate deal with Workday for $59.4 million has been approved, Hinkel said.

The University of Arkansas board of trustees in 2018 approved a financing plan to borrow $27 million over 10 years to help pay for the information technology project. Additional costs associated with "Project One" include about $3.6 million in fiscal year 2021 for 34 employees working on the project and other expenses, according to budget documents.

The UA System has typically billed campuses for most costs associated with the project, according to UA System budget documents.

Some schools in the UA System have passed along at least a portion of costs to students in the form of fees to implement the Enterprise Resource Planning, or ERP, system. The University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain, for example, has an "infrastructure" fee, while the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has charged students an "ERP fee."

Phillip Wilson, chancellor for UA Rich Mountain, said the college will be working to implement additional features of the new platform, such as a new system for managing student financial aid and other student information.

UAPB first began charging its "ERP fee," which is directly tied to "Project One," in fall 2017 at a rate of $1.25 per credit hour, a university spokesman said. It was increased to $6.25 per credit hour in fall 2018 and has remained that amount since, said Michael Esparza, a spokesman for the university.

The new system went "live" last year for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, among a total of 14 UA System campuses or entities. Hinkel said six more campuses will go "live" with the system in July, including UAPB and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, with UAMS the last scheduled campus to move operations to the new system.