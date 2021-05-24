Rogers School District buys duplex property, will build parking lot

ROGERS -- The School Board last week agreed to purchase property that will become part of a new parking lot for Heritage High School.

The board unanimously agreed to pay $367,500 for the property at 1306 and 1308 S. Sixth St., a duplex that sits on a 0.29-acre lot adjacent to the school's baseball and softball complex that opened this year.

That property will be combined with two other contiguous properties the district bought last fall and made into a parking lot at the corner of South Sixth and West Ash streets.

This parking lot primarily will serve the baseball and softball complex but may also serve as overflow parking for football games, said Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for general administration. Gates Stadium's main parking lot is directly across the street.

The district last year bought the two other pieces of property -- at 602 and 700 W. Ash St. -- for a combined $650,000, according to Ashley Siwiec, district director of communications. Together, those two properties cover 1.2 acres; the additional property brings it to 1.49 acres.

The district held off moving forward on building the new parking lot until it could secure the Sixth Street property. Developing the block of land all at once, as opposed to doing it in two parts, saves the district money, Lee said.

"We've got to bring the construction company back, and that's going to cost us at least $70,000," he said.

Lee told the board Tuesday the new parking lot will offer 156 spaces, 40 more than it would have had without the South Sixth Street property. The property's cost was something the district negotiated heavily with the owner, and Lee acknowledged the cost is high.

"It is ridiculously high," said Nathan Gairhan, board president. "But we need it."

"There's no question. That's why we went after it," Lee replied.

Board member Mitch Lockhart said the baseball and softball complex project isn't complete until there is ample parking.

The cost to construct the parking lot is unknown at this point. Lee speculated it will be somewhere between $400,000 and $600,000, but it won't be until this summer that a guaranteed maximum price is obtained.

The project is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and be completed Dec. 1, Lee said.