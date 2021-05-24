2nd man arrested in North Little Rock shooting, police say

Police arrested a second man in a weekend North Little Rock shooting that left two people injured, authorities said late Sunday.

Jaydan Dayjun Martin, 18, surrendered to officers at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on active warrants in connection with the shooting, which happened Saturday at a Variety Mart, 5010 E. Broadway, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Police said two people who were injured as a result of the shooting were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Officers also arrested 18-year-old Jerrell Rice III in connection with the shooting, the release states.

Martin and Rice were each charged with first-degree battery, two counts of terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault, police said.

The pair were booked into Pulaski County jail, where an online roster indicated they remained Monday without bond. They were scheduled to appear in North Little Rock District court on Tuesday at 9 a.m., according to the release.