Authorities are investigating the death of a 22-year-old Hot Springs man, the Garland County sheriff’s office said.

Authorities responded to the 200 block of Adcock Road around 12:24 p.m. Sunday for a shooting report, according to a news release from the Garland County sheriff’s office.

Deputies located an unresponsive male, later identified as Jacob Stone, the release stated.

The release did not state a cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.