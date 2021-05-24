Some victory

"Now we are back to the dilemma of Gaza reconstruction. Who will carry it out, Hamas or the Palestinian Authority? And who is going to pay?"

--Gaza civilian quoted by Reuters

The press in the Middle East, some of it considered a free press, estimates that the Israeli Air Force did about a quarter of a billion dollars in damage to Gaza in the last two weeks--and that's on the low end. Other estimates are higher. The power grid was bombed to the ground. Something like 800,000 people could be without water this morning.

Even Hamas says that nearly $100 million of damage was done to housing and offices in the Gaza Strip. Electricity, for some people, comes in spurts. Sometimes only three or four hours a day.

The sewage system in Gaza is in shambles, according to dispatches. The New York Times reports that dozens of schools have been damaged. Militants firing rockets from Gaza into Israel often launch from behind civilian structures, which brings retaliation, which in turn brings bad press to the Israelis when they defend themselves. Thus the spiral downwards.

The Times calls Gaza a "humanitarian crisis."

The Israeli military says it has destroyed more than 60 miles of underground tunnels used to move militants and weaponry around. We imagine anything above those tunnels was affected, too.

After one day of fighting last week, Reuters quoted somebody looking at the damage, saying it looked like a tsunami had hit the Strip. Photos out of Gaza City show buildings . . . well, former buildings . . . in ruins. A 14-story tower had been reduced to rubble.

The thousands of people who fled the fighting are now moving slowly back to their homes--if they still have them. Some are finding nothing left, not even a mattress. Others have piled belongings onto donkey carts or tractors to get around the craters in the streets.

All this comes on top of the built-in problems for Gaza. Such as the coronavirus, which doesn't pass by those unfortunate enough to live there. And the Israeli-led blockade imposed to prevent weapons from flooding the Strip. And the fact that Hamas runs the place, when it runs at all.

And, oh yes, there were other losses in the latest Hamas-Israeli fighting:

Al-Jazeera says at least 232 Palestinians are dead. Including 65 children.

The Israeli casualties include 12 dead, two of them children.

Some reports of the dead were higher.

Friday morning, after the cease-fire was announced, Hamas claimed victory.

People took to the streets in Gaza after the late-week truce was announced. They were celebrating, waving flags, showing photographers the V-for-Victory sign. They passed out candy, set off firecrackers, and little kids hung out the windows of cars and proceeded in parades. A senior Hamas official told the press, "This is the euphoria of victory."

Some posed for photos in front of piles of rubble that had once been houses.

Reports said rescue workers were still trying to recover bodies in some places that had been too dangerous to enter while the rockets were flying. So expect the casualty reports to increase.

If this is victory, what would overwhelming demolition look like?