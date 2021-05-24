Spa City police probe shots that left two teens wounded

HOT SPRINGS -- Two local teens were reportedly shot and later airlifted to a regional trauma center with serious injuries during an incident early Sunday in the 100 block of Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the area at approximately 2 a.m. in reference to shots fired and observed multiple shell casings in the area, the release said.

Later, it was determined two teenagers had suffered injuries in the incident and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both were later airlifted to a regional trauma center with serious injuries, it said.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene on Albert Pike to assume the investigation, Cpl. Patrick Langley, the department's public information officer, said in the release.

"The investigation is ongoing and detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. At this time, there is no one in custody in reference to this incident," Langley said.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident should contact detective Hunter Scott at 501-321-6789, ext. 7710.