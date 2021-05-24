BASEBALL

Three in-state schools to play in NCAA Tournament

Henderson State University, Arkansas Tech University and Southern Arkansas University earned berths in the NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament on Sunday night.

Henderson State (26-17), Arkansas Tech (28-15) and Southern Arkansas (27-14) will all play in the Central Region. First-round games will be played Thursday in Warrensburg, Mo. Game times are expected to be announced today.

Arkansas Tech will be a No. 4 seed and will face Minnesota State. Fifth seed Southern Arkansas takes on second-seeded Augustana (S.D.) and sixth seed Henderson State will meet No. 1 seed Central Missouri.

Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 5-12 in Cary, N.C.

Henderson State earned the Great American Conference's automatic bid by winning the league tournament last week in Arkadelphia.

It is the second time in GAC history that three teams from the league will play in the NCAA Tournament.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services