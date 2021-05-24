Teachers too tired for summer school

During a summer when student needs and teacher shortages are both high, school districts are doing what they can to keep school going during the summer. As they recruit educators, they are offering perks such as double pay and $1,000 bonuses -- but it remains a challenge, given that teachers are exhausted from an unprecedented, strange and difficult year-plus of work during a public health crisis.

Parents, school officials and students alike see summer school as a key step in repairing pandemic learning loss. Children in all grades and every kind of home situation fell behind during a time of widespread online learning. But the losses were greatest among the most vulnerable children -- those with disabilities, those living in low-income households and those who are English-language learners. These students are being targeting for summer instruction.

But if families are easy to persuade, teachers are not. Many worked long days and weekends as they struggled to overhaul their methods of instruction several times in short order -- to online teaching, in-person instruction and sometimes to a daunting mix of both.

To make summer work more attractive, some school districts are using financial incentives.

Montgomery, which is Maryland's largest district, is offering "premium incentive pay" of $200 a week, but it wasn't enough to entice Glenn Miller, a high school biology teacher.

"I'm tired of looking at a screen, and I'm tired in general," Miller said. "I need a summer, and my kids need a summer, and I just want to recharge."

Dionna Ricks, who has spent 29 years as a teacher in Montgomery, is one teacher who has signed up to teach this summer. She is optimistic, even as she acknowledges that the pandemic school year has seemed like the longest one ever.

She feels prepared, she said, because she taught summer school last year. "It recharged me," she recalled. "It connected me with the kids."

Ricks said it helps that summer school begins in July, leaving a break between the school year and a summer program that lasts a month.

Arlington, Va., Public Schools recently announced that summer teachers will receive regular pay as well as one-time bonuses of $1,000. Instructional assistants will get $500.

Arlington spokesman Frank Bellavia said the school system, which enrolls 23,000 students, has hired 175 elementary school teachers and is recruiting more. But because the school system has not had enough teachers sign on for summer school, it pared down the program from serving 5,000 students to 3,000.

An Arlington teacher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said she is worn out after navigating a complex teaching setup that requires her to instruct two separate classrooms at the same time while managing online learners.

"I'm burned out. I don't have the normal drive I have," she said. "Teachers have to be innovators all the time -- they see a problem for a kid and they say, 'I'm going to create a solution' -- and I just don't have that right now. And I've had to forgive myself."

Ingrid Gant, who leads the Arlington Education Association, said she is hearing similar sentiments from many members of the teachers group.

"You can't expect the educators to just turn around after all that and say, 'OK, we're going to teach summer school this year,'" she said. "You just can't."