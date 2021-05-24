The mask masquerade

Most people wore masks during the pandemic because they believed it helped and because it was only moderately inconvenient.

There has, however, never been a persuasive medical reason for fully vaccinated people to wear them; to the contrary, "following the science" clearly tells us that those who have been vaccinated are neither a threat to others nor threatened by them.

Having gotten my two doses months ago, I don't care if the person next to me in line at the hardware store has gotten his or is wearing a mask or is four rather than six feet away.

Given the remarkable effectiveness of the vaccines for preventing infection and transmission, the only threat relationship that exists at this point is between the declining number of those who are unvaccinated, many of whom are also young and healthy and therefore at little risk anyway.

The claim that it is still possible for the vaccinated to be infected is both true and profoundly specious: As of mid-April, CDC data indicated 5,800 cases of infection among 75 million vaccinated Americans. That comes out to a risk factor of roughly one in 13,000. There were 74 virus deaths among the 75 million vaccinated (less than one in a million).

To argue that the vaccinated should continue to wear masks given those degrees of risk is to argue that they should wear them forever. It is also an argument for stopping doing just about everything we routinely do in the course of a given day, since our chances of dying as the result of nearly all of those activities is vastly greater than the odds of a vaccinated person dying from the virus.

That there is always an ever-so-slight chance that we will be felled by an errant golf ball on the 7th-hole fairway or suffer a fatal fall in the shower doesn't prevent us from playing golf or taking showers.

At this point, the determinedly unvaccinated should be left to engage in their own risk assessments. Since there is no reason why their decisions affect anyone but themselves, there is no reason why our return to normalcy should be affected by them; a conclusion which allows us to shed the lockdown mentality and all the fear and cowering that goes with it.

Rather than adjust to a "new normal" (as the Debbie Downers among us insist) we should reembrace with newfound appreciation the old.

Those who continue to mask up long after they and their fellow citizens have been vaccinated will therefore likely fall into one of two somewhat overlapping groups.

The first will consist of those who have been terrified out of their wits by fear-mongering media coverage of the virus (what Bill Maher calls "pandemic porn") and genuinely believe, despite abundant data to the contrary, that there's still a good chance they will die if they take the dog for a walk without the rag slapped over their nose and mouth.

Along these lines, a New York Times piece with the headline "They're Vaccinated and Keeping Their Masks On, Maybe Forever" tells us about a fellow named Joe Glickman who ventures forth only when double-masked with goggles. Curiously, he plans to do so for at least the next five years even though he is both vaccinated and caught the virus back in November (the pestilence having apparently made its way through his intimidating armor).

Accompanying the story is a photo of Glickman putting his groceries in the car, but there is no mention of whether he was aware that the risks he had run in driving to that grocery store were probably greater than those presented by the virus.

As they say, it's still a free country, even after a pandemic and even for folks scared of their own shadows.

The second group that will be perhaps even more reluctant to reveal themselves sans masks will be those who wore them not so much to protect themselves and others as to signal their enlightenment and virtue; more precisely, to send a message that a person who voted for Donald Trump won't be found behind the cloth.

During the pandemic masks became a talisman and form of shorthand for advertising the appropriate tribal affiliation (woke left). The purpose of the mask wasn't found in what it does but in having others, friend and foe, see you wearing it.

The end of mask mandates might be an occasion for burn-the-masks parties for most of us, but for some it will mean the loss of a means for sending and receiving signals of moral superiority.

At the least, it will become harder to know if the guy sitting across the room is a "Neanderthal" or not, and, worse still, for him to tell you aren't.

So a prediction: Three months from now, in certain overly woke precincts of Little Rock (we know what neighborhoods we're talking about here, don't we?), we will still see lots of healthy people who have been fully vaccinated walking down the sidewalks wearing masks, maybe even two. And perhaps goggles like Mr. Glickman.

And it will have virtually nothing to do with health or science.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.