Three land in jail after fight over $150

SPRINGDALE -- Police say a dispute over $150 in food stamps led to an armed robbery Saturday morning, which ended when two of the three suspects crashed a stolen pickup into a car and ran away.

Edgar Cantu, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated robbery, theft by receiving, theft of property, possession of firearm by certain persons, battery, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and furnishing prohibited articles. He was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Pedro Cantu, 20, of Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated robbery, terroristic threatening, battery, theft by receiving, possession of firearm by certain persons, fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. He was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Shantel Autry, 23 of 625 Yeager Road in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated robbery, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Autry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

The three were arrested after a confrontation in the parking lot of the Coin Laundry on East Robinson Avenue, according to a police report.

Irvin Garcia and Valeria Esparza told police Autry approached them while they were doing laundry not long after 1 a.m. Esparza told police she owed Autry $150 for food stamps she borrowed about six months ago.

She told Esparza she didn't have the money, according to the report. Autry left and returned about 1:30 a.m. with Edgar Cantu and Pedro Cantu. The two men pointed guns at Garcia and Esparza and took Garcia's Dodge Dakota pickup. Autry left in a separate vehicle.

Springdale police were called about the robbery and 10 minutes later spotted the truck. The officer followed the pickup at high speeds through a residential neighborhood before it crashed into a vehicle, according to the report. The Cantus fled on foot and Edgar Cantu was soon caught.

Pedro Cantu and Autry were arrested about 4:26 p.m. Sunday.