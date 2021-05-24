Troopers: I-40 crash kills Russellville woman, injures 2 others

A Russellville woman was killed and two other people were injured following a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Pope County, troopers said.

Shala Bell-Sanders, 31, was driving a 2005 Buick west in the inside traffic lane of I-40 when the crash happened shortly after 4:45 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

A 2020 Volkswagen headed west in the outside traffic lane changed lanes, striking the rear of the Buick, the report states. Troopers said Bell-Sanders died as a result of the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old Fayetteville woman, as well as a minor who was a passenger in the Buick, were injured as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 230 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.