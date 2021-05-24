UA trustees to consider setting 2021-2022 tuition and fee rates this week

Tuition and mandatory fees are proposed to increase this fall by about 2% at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville while remaining flat at a majority of other UA System campuses.

If approved, the tuition and mandatory fee costs at UA-Fayetteville would increase to $9,572.40 annually in 2021-22 from $9,384.90 for a student taking a 30-hour schedule over the academic year.

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees will meet for two days beginning Wednesday in Little Rock and via Zoom, with proposed tuition and fee changes a part of the 10-member group's agenda.

Three large universities are proposing to keep tuition and fees unchanged: the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello is proposing to keep tuition unchanged but raise mandatory fees, resulting in a combined increase of 1.52%. For a student taking a 30-hour schedule over the academic year, tuition and mandatory fees would add up to $8,029, up from $7,909.

