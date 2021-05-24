U.S. aerial aquifer survey begins soon

NEW ORLEANS — People along rivers in seven states from Illinois to Louisiana may see a low-flying helicopter towing a long cylinder, starting late this month and going into July.

The 30-foot-long tube, called a bird, holds an electromagnetic instrument that the U.S. Geological Survey uses to make maps of aquifers — underground areas from which water can be drawn. Other instruments are in the helicopter.

Past flights have taken parallel paths to cover about 54,000 square miles of land in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana, research geophysicist Burke Minsley said. He said this year, the helicopter will generally fly along 6,500 miles of rivers in those states.

The project began in 2017. Maps of past and planned flights are on its website: https://www2.usgs.gov/water/lowermississippigulf/map/.