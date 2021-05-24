Vaccinations' lag in South a U.S. worry

Almost half of Americans have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine. But the U.S. vaccination story varies widely across regions, with New England surging ahead of the national average and much of the South lagging far behind.

In five of the six New England states, more than 60% of residents are at least partly vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's a different story in the South, where Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana and Tennessee have the country's lowest rates of residents who have received at least one shot. The rates in those states are all below 40%, with Mississippi, at 33%, at the bottom of the list.

The White House and state governments, after relying on mass vaccination sites for months, are turning their focus to more-targeted, smaller-scale efforts to vaccinate underserved, harder-to-reach communities.

"This next phase of the vaccination campaign was -- will be -- driven, more than anything, by the people and organizations and communities who help to vaccinate their families, their friends and others in their neighborhoods," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Friday during a White House news conference. "It's why we've been saying that addressing access, motivation and vaccine confidence requires an all-hands-on-deck approach."

The low rate in the South worries Thomas LaVeist, an expert on health equity and dean of the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University in New Orleans.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Q0xpJe2Eyw]

"You have the carrot and stick," he said. "I'm beginning to think that the stick is the more likely scenario."

LaVeist said the incentive that would work fastest for adults would be mandates by employers, who are uniquely positioned to require large numbers of Americans who otherwise would not receive a vaccination to do so because their employment depends on it. The federal government has issued guidance that says employers can require workers to get a covid vaccine and bar them from the workplace if they refuse.

LaVeist and other experts, however, say the biggest hurdle among the vaccine hesitant is anxiety over possible side effects.

"How was it possible to deploy the vaccine so quickly? If more people understand that, then more people will take the vaccine," LaVeist said. "Corners were not cut."

Vaccine hesitancy in any U.S. region poses a threat to all Americans, experts warn, because the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more time that the virus has to spread, mutate and possibly gain the ability to evade vaccines.

"My big concern is that there is going to be a variant that's going to outsmart the vaccine," LaVeist said. "Then we'll have a new problem. We'll have to revaccinate."

In fact, federal health officials are ramping up their surveillance of the highly transmissible covid-19 variant first identified in India as experts warn that under-vaccinated areas in the U.S. could become hot spots for the mutation.

While U.S. cases attributed to the B.1.617 variant currently sit below 1%, the growth rate remains unclear due to the small sample size. Meanwhile, one science group said the strain could be as much as 50% more transmissible than B.1.1.7, the variant that emerged from the U.K. That mutation was first seen in the U.S. in late December, and it is now dominant nationally.

A just-released U.K. study found the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine was "highly effective" against a form of the B.1.617 variant two weeks after the second dose, affirming preliminary data from Phase 3 clinical trials. Still, the mutation has arrived in the U.S. at a time when anti-pandemic measures are loosening and around 60% of the population isn't yet fully vaccinated.

"From everything I can tell the vaccines are highly effective against this variant," said Samuel Scarpino, a co-founder of Global.health, an organization that tracks covid cases and variants internationally. "But there are some states in the U.S. with quite low vaccination coverage putting them at risk for potential outbreaks."

The B.1.617 variant that has devastated India was first detected in the U.S. between late February and late March of this year. On May 4, the CDC designated B.1.617 as a variant of interest. It is now studying whether to escalate its standing to a variant of concern, said Jade Fulce, a CDC spokesperson.

Currently, the CDC has classified eight variants of interest, three of which are forms of the B.1.617 strain, according to the CDC website. The agency says these variants are "predicted to affect" transmission, diagnostics, therapeutics or immune escape, but still have limited prevalence or expansion in the U.S. or in other countries.

There are five variants of concern listed by the CDC. This category covers those that show "evidence of impact" on diagnostics, treatments or vaccines along with increased transmissibility and/or disease severity.

Local health agencies are urged to report these cases to the CDC, which will also report them to the World Health Organization. The designation will also spur efforts to control the variant's spread and, potentially, development of new diagnostics or the modification of vaccines or treatments.

The U.S. has been increasing its surveillance efforts in order to get a better understanding of the covid variants that exist in the U.S. They are collaborating with state and local public health laboratories to increase the number of specimens that are sequenced. The CDC has also increased sequencing capacity through contracts with commercial diagnostic laboratories.

Despite these efforts the U.S. still lags behind more than 20 other countries in terms of having a clear idea of how many variant cases there are, according to the latest ranking by GISAID, an international group that promotes the rapid sharing of data from the coronavirus that causes covid-19.

And some are questioning whether the CDC is doing enough as experts warn that with states opening up and anti-pandemic measures loosening, under-vaccinated pockets of the U.S. could be at risk of B.1.617 outbreaks.

"I think the CDC should be doing more in terms of communicating the risks of this variant, and that should translate into states taking precautions more seriously than we're currently doing," Scarpino said.

TESTING QUESTIONED

Meanwhile, the CDC said last week that most people who have received the full course of shots and have no covid-19 symptoms don't need to be screened for the virus, even if exposed to someone infected.

The change represents a new phase in the epidemic after nearly a year in which testing was the primary weapon against the virus. Vaccines are now central to the response and have driven down hospitalizations and deaths.

Experts say the CDC guidance reflects a new reality in which nearly half of Americans have received at least one shot and close to 40% are fully vaccinated.

While vaccinated people can still catch the virus, they face little risk of serious illness from it. And positive test results can lead to what many experts now say are unnecessary worry and interruptions at work, home and school, such as quarantines and shutdowns.

"At this point we really should be asking ourselves whether the benefits of testing outweigh the costs -- which are lots of disruptions, lots of confusion and very little clinical or public health benefit," said Dr. A. David Paltiel of Yale's School of Public Health, who championed widespread testing at colleges last year.

But Dr. Michael Mina of Harvard University said that with more than 60% of Americans not fully vaccinated, he still thinks screening of those without symptoms has a role, particularly among front-line workers who have to deal with the public.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the updated guidelines are based on studies showing the robust effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing disease in various age groups and settings. Even when vaccinated people do contract covid-19, their infections tend to be milder, shorter and less likely to spread to others.

As a result, the CDC says vaccinated people can generally be excluded from routine workplace screening for covid-19.

That change could eliminate testing headaches like the one recently reported by the New York Yankees, when one player and several staffers tested positive on a highly sensitive covid-19 test, despite being vaccinated.

Baseball officials are discussing whether to drop or reduce testing of people who have no symptoms.

But widespread attempts to waive testing for vaccinated people could face the same dilemma seen with the CDC's new guidelines on masks: There's no easy way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn't.

Very few employers have tested the power to legally require vaccinations because vaccines don't yet have full regulatory approval. Even asking employees to disclose their vaccination status is viewed as intrusive by many employment-law specialists. So for now, testing appears to be continuing unchanged in places that adopted the practice, from offices to meatpacking plants to sports teams.

Pork producer Smithfield Foods said it continues to conduct a combination of mandatory and optional testing for employees, depending on conditions at work sites. Amazon said it will still offer regular, voluntary testing.

The NBA has indicated it plans to keep its testing system in place for now. The league has been praised for using rigorous testing to create covid-19-free "bubbles" around players, coaches and staff.

As recently as this winter, many health experts were calling for a huge testing effort to safely reopen schools, offices and other businesses. But that was before it was known how effective the vaccine would be in the real world, how quickly it could be distributed and whether it would protect against variants.

"The vaccines overperformed, which is the best news possible," said Dr. Jeffrey Engel of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. "So now you can begin to peel back some of these other layers of mitigation like mask use and screening."

Congress set aside $46 billion in the last pandemic relief package to boost testing, particularly in schools. But with all Americans 12 and older now eligible for shots, many middle and high school students will be fully vaccinated when they return to classrooms in the fall.

And many school systems have already rejected routine testing for elementary students because children rarely become seriously ill and a positive test can trigger disruptive quarantines.

Some states have even returned federal testing funds, preferring simpler measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Information for this article was contributed by Adeel Hassan of the New York Times; by Fiona Rutherford of Bloomberg News (TNS); and by Matthew Perrone and Ronald Blum of The Associated Press.