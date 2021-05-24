Van Horn: Heat will be a factor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Logic says the University of Arkansas does not need to win a game at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., this week to secure the national No. 1 seed for next week's NCAA baseball tournament.

The No. 1 Razorbacks (41-10, 22-8 SEC) won all 13 weekend series it played this season, including five against teams ranked in the top 25 of the USA Today Coaches poll. Saturday's 9-3 win over No. 8 Florida gave the Razorbacks a sweep of the Gators and a 10-1 record against the current top 10 in the coaches poll. Expanding further, Arkansas is 17-4 against the Top 25, the kind of resume builder the NCAA baseball selection committee salivates over.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn would rather not go two and out once the double-elimination part of the tournament starts Wednesday. The Hogs are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's game between 8 seed Georgia and 9 seed LSU.

"I would like to see all of our weekend starters get on the mound in Hoover," Van Horn said. "It'd be nice to play at least three games. I'd like to play more. I'd like to win it."

The Razorbacks have never won the SEC Tournament despite playing in the championship game four times (1998, 1999, 2007, 2017).

But the next tournament looms larger. And the Razorbacks know proper management of the pitching staff is their most important objective at the tournament.

"You have to take care of the arms," Van Horn said. "You've got to take care of everybody."

Van Horn noted the temperature in central Alabama is expected to be in the mid-90s today as the Razorbacks arrive after a workout at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The team is scheduled to work out Tuesday at Samford University in Birmingham the day before they start play in the tournament, with temperatures expected to be in the low 90s.

"We haven't played in that type of heat," Van Horn said. "We have to monitor that, the grind, just watch them, get a feel, see how they're acting. So we'll just obviously try to get through game one on Wednesday and then go from there."

Van Horn, speaking after Saturday's win over the Gators, said he wasn't ready to announce the Razorbacks' Game 1 starter, but it is very likely to be ace left-hander Patrick Wicklander (5-1, 1.89 ERA).

While the Hogs' starting pitching behind Wicklander has not been consistent for the last couple of months, the bullpen has been phenomenal. Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs will have plenty of options for any other starts in Hoover, though second-year right-hander Peyton Pallette (1-2, 4.02) is likely out of that mix. Pallette came out of Friday's 4-3 win over the Gators with what appeared to be an elbow issue. He was scheduled for MRIs on Saturday and Sunday and results of those tests have not been publicly disclosed.

Right-handers Caleb Bolden (2-0, 4.89), Zebulon Vermillion (3-0, 4.46), Connor Noland (1-0, 11.74) and Kole Ramage (2-1, 6.86), left-hander Lael Lockhart (2-2, 4.53) and others are candidates to pick up innings that might have been ticketed for Pallette.

One thing is for certain in Hoover: Ace reliever Kevin Kopps (10-0, 0.75 ERA, 8 saves) will not be utilized as he has for most weekends. Kopps pitched twice on each of the last five conference weekends. The right-hander pitched all three games against Auburn and twice against Ole Miss, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. He appeared in 18 of the Hogs' 30 SEC games and posted a 7-0 record, 0.53 ERA, 7 saves, a remarkable 0.71 WHIP and .150 batting average against.

"You won't see Kopps stressed like [an SEC regular season weekend] that, not at all," Van Horn said. "Maybe once. We'll see. I mean if we put him in on Wednesday to win a game and he throws 12 pitches in one inning then maybe one other time.

"But yeah we'll try to get him ready for the next weekend. It depends on the situation, how much stress he's been under, but we will rest him a little bit."

Van Horn countered the potential notion of holding back any key pitchers at the SEC Tournament.

"I've talked to a lot of coaches over the years that say they've rested guys in tournaments and then when they've pitched them again, they don't pitch good," he said. "They want to pitch. They need to pitch. So we'll try to figure that out."

Arkansas will enter the tournament with six regulars hitting .279 or better: Cayden Wallace (.308), Brady Slavens (.298), Christian Franklin (.293), Robert Moore (.285), Cullen Smith (.283) and Matt Goodheart (.279). Then there's pinch-hitting specialist Charlie Welch (.421), whose double to the wall brought home Casey Opitz with the walk-off winning run in Friday's title-clinching 4-3 win. Welch added a three-run double in the seventh on Saturday, also in a pinch-hitting role, to turn a tight 3-2 affair into a 6-2 game.

Welch described his feelings on Friday while speaking on the Razorback Sports Network on Saturday: "Chills man. Unreal seeing every person in that stadium screaming at the top of their lungs, having my teammates there going crazy. I mean words can't describe it. It was easily the best moment of my baseball career to this point."