Washington County marriage licenses

May 13
Ross Daniel Baker, 24, and Brandy Paige Wallace, 22, both of Fayetteville
Miguel Antonio Colon, 51, and Joanna Lynn Washington, 26, both of Bentonville
Mario Antonio Guajardo, 22, and Holland Grace Henagan, 22, both of Rogers
Justin Keith Hamby, 45, Fayetteville, and Angelia Christine Adams, 34, Farmington
Carlos Brayden Mayo, 25, and Kaitlyn Michelle James, 22, both of Springdale
Thomas Joseph Potter, 33, and Nell Maria Zodrow, 26, both of Springdale
Francisco Estuardo Reyes Morales, 39, and Maria Susana Medina Laguna, 31, both of Springdale
Pepe Roman Rodriguez, 50, and LaDonna Kay Baker, 52, both of Fayetteville
Grant Ewing Savage, 22, and Emma Kate Friemel, 22, both of Centerton
Simon Christopher Smith Rattles, 31, and Rani Saputri, 24, both of Springdale
Paul Edward Turner, 26, and Sara Grace Brackett, 23, both of Bella Vista
May 14
Matthew Yisak Holcomb, 24, and Sheyanne Linda Griffin, 21, both of Springdale
Jackson Joel, 35, and Lorrine Allenso, 25, both of Springdale
Samuel Douglas Keith, 31, and Maggie Jane Backs, 23, both of Springdale
Mark Anthony Latta, 24, and Lauren Rose Crawford, 23, both of Lincoln
Harold Lenja, 27, and Maiyolynn Laibwij, 26, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Michael Mendoza, 21, Olathe, Kan., and Alexandria Barbara Teeple, 22, Shawnee Mission, Kan.
James Timothy Myers, 26, and Shayna Rose Sasso, 28, both of Lowell
Soyir Alexandre Some, 28, and Carine Francine Bakonou Ba Mba, 29, both of Ashtabula, Ohio
Luis Felipe Valdez Fuerte, 31, and Maria Del Carmen Lozano, 42, both of Fayetteville
Kendall Gary Villegas Sandi, 33, and Sandra Yamilet Carranza, 24, both of Fayetteville
Clayton Lee Walker, 37, and Keisha Danielle Stark, 29, both of Farmington
Philip Daniel Warren, 24, Marion, and Landry Carole Laird, 24, Prairie Grove
May 17
William Barrett Baledge, 23, and Tierin Adona-marie Burrow, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Lee Brown,36, and Stephanie Renee Nivens, 39, both of Siloam Springs
Sawyer Chase Crenshaw, 28, and Chelsea Renee McKim, 29, both of Fort Smith
Jonna Lynn Fletcher, 42, and Toni Rae Spradling, 42, both of Prairie Grove
Jose Aroldo Guzman Perez, 37, and Yeny Elizabeth Polanco Garcia, 38, both of Springdale
John Douglas Harpool, 26, and Alix Ann Laws, 26, both of Fayetteville
Richard Lee King, 36, and Teyla Ryan Fencer 30, both of Springdale
Randall Wayne Martin, 30, and Kirsten Michelle Miller, 24, both of Elkins
Elijah John Mathis, 27, and Isabelle Aileen Wise, 24, both of Fayetteville
Braxton Kane McGhee, 22, and Kacie Layne Schechter, 22, both of Springdale
Skyler Dawn Newberry, 29, and Erica Alexandra Meneses, 37, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Michael Ray, 25, and Lynsey Joy Rardin, 24, both of Springdale
Rodrick Allen St. Clair, 70, and Carol Ann Marshall, 63, both of Fayetteville
Nathaniel Dean Sypult, 24, and Paige Hali Williams, 22, both o Fayetteville
Joshua Caleb Walters, 22, and Reagan Lane Wiggins, 22, both of Springdale
Brandon Brey Wofford, 50, and Nichole Denise Bedell, 50, both of Fayetteville
Marcus Bradley Wyatt, 28, and Autumn Nicole Suydam, 26, both of Ada, Okla.
May 18
William Lagnion Jr., 43, and Honey Lynn Casto, 52, both of Berryville
Daniel Anthony Lawson, 27, and Blythe Emily Bunkers, 27, both of Fayetteville
Cody Cuong Nguyen, 29, and Linh Thi My Nguyen, 27, both of Springdale
Tomas Rojas Reyes, 30, and Flor Maribi Santos, 24, both of Springdale
Donald Thomas Shackelford, 45, and Luz Ann Bliss, 44, both of Cane Hill
Xin Wang, 32, and Xiaoxiao Han, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jesse Daniel Warren, 24, Fort Smith, and Jacquelyn Chaise Tavernaro, 22, Bentonville
Eli Michael Weedman, 38, and Sarah Elizabeth Collins, 39, both of Springdale
May 19
Johnathan Ryan Ajax, 29, and Erica Kristine Johnson, 27, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Carlos Anibal Arriaga Lopez, 47, and Rosa Enma Mira Guerra, 41, both of Springdale
Devonte Lamar Britt, 28, and Lainie Kay Neumeier, 28, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Noel Bush, 42, and Shelby Taylor Clark, 27, both of Prairie Grove
Skeeter Alan Daniels, 53, and Sharon Elizabeth Langston, 54, both of Rogers
Pieter William DeGroot, 31, and Masyn Alexandra McMillin, 25, both of Fayetteville
Roger Douglas Dersam, 29, and Candice LeAnn Massey, 28, both of Lincoln
Nickolas Scott Enos, 50, and Sharon Elizabeth Wagner, 53, both of Springdale
Daniel Allen Golden, 32, and Natalie Kay Tenzillo, 32, both of Fayetteville
Asa Corbin Harvey, 26, and Ashley Renay Richardson, 31, both of Lincoln
Thomas Sun Ho Kim, 25, and Audrey Joann Balafas, 21, both of Springdale
Christian Trace Lowe, 29, and Alyssa Camille Henry, 30, both of Fayetteville
Vance Lee Parks, 33, and Gina Lea Wood, 33, both of Fayetteville
Michael Daniel Thorup, 33, and Ashley Renea Flippin, 29, both of Farmington
Daimyan Caine Wilson, 20, and Trinity Love Glenn, 21, both of Springdale