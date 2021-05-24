Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 10

Dollar General

1940 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: There are six canned foods of chicken homestyle noodles, three of them are dented.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club)

3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No parasite destruction documentation for the Hawaiian Select wild caught tuna used for sushi.

Heaven's Tacos

3315 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing sign at front handwashing sink and kitchen sink. Handle broken on the toilet in the women's restroom.

Sam's Club Deli-Bakery

3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Family bathroom lacks handwashing signage.

Sonic Drive-In

1328 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Mayonnaise and ambient temperature in walk-in cooler is 48 degrees and should be 41 degrees or cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Taco Bell

1728 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted in public view.

May 11

Casey's General Store

2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins

Critical violations: One container of mini chocolate chip cookies placed into container on-site and for customer self-service lacks required labeling.

Noncritical violations: Two open display case boxes of Casey's brand bagged chips are stored on the floor.

Daylight Donuts

2030 Arkansas 74 East, Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 11/30/2020.

Happy Feet Childcare Center

1238 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 4/30/2021.

Lil Hands Daycare

10088 S. Whitehouse Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Shredded turkey cooked 5/9/21 stored in the refrigerator and lacks discard date marking. Ants observed in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

Nutrition Spot Springdale

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite B1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator does not have a thermometer. Test strips are not available.

US Pizza Co.

202 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Can opener knife has black residue on the surface of the knife.

Noncritical violations: Ice machine has black residue on the ice shoot on the front of house ice machine.

Wright's Barbecue

2212 Main Drive, Johnson

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several unlabeled spray bottles containing cleaners. There is a leak in the kitchen; however, the leak is not over the food preparation area.

May 12

Panda Restaurant

3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Fish stored under the counter top, workers stated the fish will be cooked for lunch.

Noncritical violations: The ice machine has black residue on the ice shoot.

May 13

Chicken Salad Chick

352 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Daylight Donuts - Incubator

3196 N. College Ave., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One 50 pound open sack of sweet dough mix is not covered.

E-Z Mart Food Store

320 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available. Refrigerator lacks a thermometer.

Homewood Suites

1305 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Yogurt at 55 degrees in the refrigerator and ambient temperature in refrigerator was 49 degrees. The refrigerator is not cold enough and overstuffed with grab and go breakfast boxes.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of raisins were expired on Aug. 12, 2020, but not currently serving. Boxes discarded.

Marriott Courtyard

600 E. Van Ashe Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Drain in dish washing machine is not clean.

Paradise Valley Athletic Club

3728 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch while preparing food. Large three-compartment sink drain pipe lacks maintenance for proper drainage. Note: Smaller three compartment sink is used temporarily and a plumber has been contacted. Outside garbage dumpster lacks a drain plug installed and lid is open.

Pavilion Buffet

3049 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bus tub used to store broccoli had a buildup of food debris and stored knives had food debris on blade. Package of frozen imitation crab thawing at room temperature.

Richard's Country Meat Market

3042 Market Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the smaller meat grinders has a small amount of food debris on the food contact surface.

Noncritical violations: Two stacks of plastic single service containers are uncovered and not stored inverted in storage room.

Wendy's

1473 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Eggs at room temperature did not have time stamp of when it was removed from temperature control.

May 14

7 Brew Coffee

1195 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing sign at the handwash sink.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 10 -- Bypass Mini-Mart, 2817 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Casey's General Store, 1037 Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Foghorn's, 1100 48th Place, Springdale; McDonald's, 1963 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Peace at Home Family Shelter, 3045 Ivey Lane, Springdale; Sam's Club Cafe, 3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville; Sam's Club Food Store, 3081 Arkansas 112 north, Fayetteville; Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets Inc., 4116 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market-Deli, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

May 11 -- Dirty Apron Bakehouse, 245 N. Church Ave., Fayetteville; Eureka Pizza, 1503 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Green's Power Juice, 410 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale; Old School Grill, 3615 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Samaritan Community Center, 1300 N. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale; Tequila Bar & Grill Restaurant, 2085 N. Center St., Building A, Elkins

May 13 -- Baseball Concession-Shiloh Christian School, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; Chick-fil-A, 1369 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; E-Z Mart, 1417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Indoor Concession-Shiloh Christian Schools, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale

May 14 -- Arby's, 1263 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Bites & Bowls, 1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite E, Springdale; Dollar General Store, 2215 Main St., Fayetteville; Fayetteville Senior Center and Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville; Springwoods Behavioral Health Services, 1955 W. Trucker's Drive, Fayetteville; Trailside Coffee Company, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Suite A, Springdale; Wingstop, 1237 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville