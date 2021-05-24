Young's game-winner lifts Hawks in opener

NEW YORK -- Trae Young made a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night in a thrilling postseason return for both teams.

Young finished with 32 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. He frustrated the Knicks with his ability to draw fouls and made all nine free throws when he did.

Many in the loud crowd of more than 15,000 jeered Young throughout the night but he got the final word when he drove right through the Knicks' defense and floated in his shot from right of the basket, then put his fingers to his lips to tell the crowd to quiet down.

"This is a coming-out party for him and he's ready to do it," teammate Lou Williams said.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points for the Hawks in their first postseason game since 2017.

Alec Burks scored 27 points for the Knicks, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Derrick Rose scored 17 points, but Julius Randle shot just 6 for 23 while finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks host Game 2 on Wednesday night, when Randle will try to bounce back. He had two 40-point games against Atlanta this season.

"Got a game, got to feel it out a little bit and I'll adjust," the All-Star said.

Neither team led by more than six points in a fourth quarter during which the teams took turns regaining and then losing momentum. Young made a pair of free throws for a 105-103 lead with 28 seconds left after the Knicks unsuccessfully challenged the call, and Rose tied it with a basket with 9.8 seconds to go.

New York hadn't hosted a playoff game in eight years and hadn't hosted many fans all season, with its largest crowd during the regular season at 1,981.

So the 15,047 the Knicks announced Sunday sounded deafening at times, particularly when RJ Barrett slammed it over Bogdanovic to forge a 63-all tie with 5:19 left in the third, with fans chanting his name during Atlanta's ensuing timeout.

Both teams went 41-31, with the Knicks earning the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage after sweeping the Hawks in the three-game season series.

The Knicks were able to increase seating capacity with the addition of sections for fully vaccinated fans, announcing during the week that Games 1 and 2 had both sold out and would be the largest indoor events in New York since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Down nine midway through the second, the Knicks finally got going while Randle was resting. A 12-4 spurt cut it to 45-44 and the Hawks led 52-50 at halftime.

Young scored eight consecutive Atlanta points for a 63-58 lead about halfway through the third before Barrett made a three-pointer and then his dunk. Bogdanovic responded with a three-pointer before the Knicks answered with a 10-0 run, opening a 73-66 lead on Taj Gibson's three-point play. Lou Williams scored the final five points to cut it to 73-71 after three.

SUNS 99, LAKERS 90

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Phoenix won its first playoff game in 11 years, beating defending champion Los Angeles.

It was the first playoff game for several Suns players, including Booker, Ayton and Mikal Bridges, but they didn't look like postseason rookies against LeBron James and the Lakers. They helped Phoenix offset a tough game for veteran All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who didn't look healthy after a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.

The Suns led 86-70 early in the fourth, but the Lakers quickly cut it to 86-77 with 9:02 left.

That's about the time things got a little rowdy. L.A.'s Alex Caruso and Phoenix's Cameron Payne got into an altercation near the sideline after Payne knocked Caruso to the ground. L.A.'s Montrezl Harrell jumped into the fray and both teams had to be separated. Caruso and Harrell were each given a technical foul, and Payne was given two technicals and ejected.

But Booker kept making shots and Ayton was a force on the glass, finishing with eight offense rebounds and shooting 10 of 11 from the floor. The Lakers never got within striking distance in the final minutes.

James finished with 18 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Anthony Davis shot just 5 of 16 from the floor and had 13 points. The Lakers shot 7 of 26 (27%) from three-point range.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

SIXERS 125, WIZARDS 118

PHILADELPHIA -- Tobias Harris showed why Philadelphia might have its own Big 3 worthy of winning a championship.

Harris carried top-seeded Philadelphia's offense when it sagged early and scored 37 points, Joel Embiid had 30 and the 76ers defeated Washington in Game 1..

Game 2 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Harris scored 28 points in the first half, making a case Philly has -- with All-Stars Embiid and Ben Simmons -- three big stars that could rival the superstar trio of Kevin Durant-James Harden-Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

The Sixers needed Harris' outburst to offset an upset-minded Wizards team that was within five points with 45 seconds left. Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook had 16 -- but neither sensational scorer took over in long enough stretches needed for an upset. Westbrook even stepped out of bounds with 37 seconds left, cutting off a potential rally.

Unable to create consistent offense outside of Harris, the Sixers finally put together a three-point barrage late in the third quarter that had 11,160 fans -- roughly half-capacity -- sounding as if it was 20,000-plus packing the house.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, left, during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, blocks the shot of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

An injured Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) walks off the court during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

An injured Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul grabs his shoulder during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges celebrates his three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric to score during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond scores against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)