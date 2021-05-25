4-star Mitchell likes Arkansas' development, NBA experience

ESPN 4-star prospect Dillion Mitchell, who received an offer from Arkansas on Monday, sees a program that could develop him.

“It was great to receive an offer from Arkansas,” Mitchell said. “The basketball program is a great program, the training and work that they put in to help develop players and the schedule that they have to get players ready for the next level is great.”

Mitchell, 6-7, 180 pounds, of Spring Hill (Fla.) Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, has accumulated offers from Auburn, Illinois, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State and other programs.

He averaged 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game as a junior and shot 66% from two-point range while guiding the Hurricanes to a 22-7 record and the Class 3A state championship game.

ESPN also rates him the No. 15 power forward in the nation and the No. 11 recruit in Florida.

Coach Eric Musselman, assistants Clay Moser and Keith Smart along with director of student-athlete development Earl Boykins have NBA backgrounds, which has Mitchell’s attention.

“Their coaching staff is filled with NBA-experienced coaches, which is also awesome to see,” said Mitchell, who has been invited to the prestigious Pangos All-American camp in Las Vegas in June. “They know my game a lot and know how they can help me close all the holes in my game to help me be the best player I can be.

"I’m really excited about Arkansas.”