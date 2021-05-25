Sections
Allegiant adds Florida flights from XNA

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:35 a.m.
FILE -- Joey Hall of Pea Ridge (from left) and Jessica Hall walk through the terminal, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Allegiant will begin offering two more flights from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Florida later this year.

The airline will fly customers to St. Petersburg starting July 2 and Fort Lauderdale starting Oct. 8, according to a news release from the airline.

"We're hearing nothing but excitement from travelers looking forward to some long-overdue vacations – and we're thrilled to offer convenient, nonstop routes to two incredible Florida destinations," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue.

"We know Northwest Arkansas residents will love the beautiful beaches, water sports and attractions that Fort Lauderdale and St. Pete have to offer."

The routes will fly twice each week, according to the release.

