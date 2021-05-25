Allegiant adds Florida flights from XNA

Allegiant will begin offering two more flights from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Florida later this year.

The airline will fly customers to St. Petersburg starting July 2 and Fort Lauderdale starting Oct. 8, according to a news release from the airline.

"We're hearing nothing but excitement from travelers looking forward to some long-overdue vacations – and we're thrilled to offer convenient, nonstop routes to two incredible Florida destinations," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue.

"We know Northwest Arkansas residents will love the beautiful beaches, water sports and attractions that Fort Lauderdale and St. Pete have to offer."

The routes will fly twice each week, according to the release.