A&P commissioners meet Wednesday

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Area residents among ASMSA grads

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts at Hot Springs held commencement Saturday for its class of 2021 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Southeast Arkansas graduates include Paul McDonald of Pine Bluff; Yasmean Dehaghani, Lane Lunsford, and Isha Patel, all of White Hall; and Kindall Evans of Dumas.

Hutchinson appoints South Arkansans

Southeast Arkansans were among those recently appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, according to a Monday news release. They include the following:

Matthew Pelkki, Ph.D., of Monticello, was reappointed to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Foresters. The appointment expires July 18, 2025.

Chief Ben Hammond of Sheridan was reappointed to the State Fire Prevention Commission. The appointment expires Aug. 24, 2023.

Doyle Caldwell of Sheridan was reappointed to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 6. The appointment expires March 22, 2024.

Everett Cox of Tillar was appointed to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 8. The appointment expires March 22, 2024.

Appointments announced May 19 include:

JoAnne Bush of Lake Village was appointed to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Her appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. She replaces Ann Cash.

George Dunklin of Humphrey was appointed to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. His appointment expires Jan. 14, 2030. He replaces Bobby Johnson.

Andy Johnson of Carthage was appointed to the Dallas County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 6. The appointment expires Dec. 31, 2022. Johnson replaces Walter Hawkins.

Memorial Day event offered virtually

The Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock will be the site for the state's live-streamed Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.

Congressman French Hill, R-Little Rock, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge are scheduled to speak. While the ceremony is by invitation only, the cemetery will be open to the public to visit graves Memorial Day, according to a news release.

The public can view the ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/ASVCNLR/

'21 Women Veterans Summit set in LR

The 2021 Arkansas Women Veterans Summit will be held virtually and in person June 11-12 at the Holiday Inn Little Rock Airport Conference Center.

A social is scheduled for in-person participants at 7 p.m. June 11. The main event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. June 12, according to a news release.

Attendance in person or by Zoom is limited to 100 people. Registration is $20 and is open through June 9.

To register for in-person participation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ar-womens-veterans-summit-2021-in-person-tickets-152880139613. To register for virtual participation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/156131283873.