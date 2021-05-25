Benton council approves extension of hotel, restaurant tax

The Benton City Council approved extending a 1.5 % tax extension on hotels and restaurants after Mayor Tom Farmer broke a tie vote Monday night.

Nearly 50 residents attended the meeting with multiple people speaking for and against the advertising and promotion tax previously approved by voters for the construction and operation of the Benton Event Center. It was set to expire after the paying off of the bonds in February 2022. That is five years earlier than expected.

Approval of the tax extends it until 2041 and will produce about $1.5 million annually, Farmer previously said.

The vote passed with council members Frank Baptist, Steve Brown, Evelyn Reed, Judd Hart and Jeff Hamm voting in favor of the ordinance.

Several council members spoke against the ordinance before the vote, each mentioning that citizens originally approved the tax with belief it would sunset.

"I was on the council at the time," Steve Lee said. "I did tell people it would sunset. I have to vote no or I'll make myself a liar."

Jeff Morrow, council member, said he previously supported the tax but since changed his mind.

"The vote of the people is sacred," Morrow said. "If we took this action tonight we would violate that trust. Why not put it in front of the voters?"

He said he is for the tax and projects, if it went before the voters.

Farmer said a focus group will be put together to decide which projects the tax would support.

Some possibilities include bike and nature trails, a 16-hole tournament disc golf course, an indoor/outdoor water park, a tennis/pickleball complex, small neighborhood parks and a campground.

Ken Yang, a Benton citizen, encouraged the council to let the people once again vote on the tax.

"The facts and numbers are most important," Yang said. "It would be dishonest to say we would fail as a city, if we didn't have this tax."

A tax of 1.5 percent is a burden on people's incomes, Yang said. He said the tax is especially hard when added on to other state sales taxes.

Terry Benham, a Benton citizen, said he supports the tax.

"I am a soccer guy and I'm missing my son's soccer banquet right now to be here," Benham said. "I believe in this investment for our future."

He said the tax will support more sports opportunities for the families in the town.

State law allows all municipalities to place an A&P tax up to 3% on hotels and/or restaurants. Larger cities can expand that tax up to 4%.

Little Rock has a 4% tax on short-term lodging and a 2% tax on prepared food and beverages, while Jonesboro has only a 3% tax on hotels with no restaurant component. Northwest Arkansas cities varied, with Bentonville, a comparably sized city to Benton, using a 2% tax on hotels and 1% on prepared food. Yet, Springdale taxed hotels at only 2 percent.

Benton's smaller neighbor to the north, Bryant, repealed its previous 2% tax on hotels and 1% tax on restaurants in 2019. The decision came after questions from the mayor about the A&P commission's purchase of a $645,000 piece of land, according to a letter posted on the city's webpage.