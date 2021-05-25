Biden and Putin target mid-June for Geneva talks

WASHINGTON -- The White House and the Kremlin are working to arrange a summit next month between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland, according to officials.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva, the proposed host city, this week to finalize details, according to one U.S. official familiar with the preliminary planning but not authorized to discuss the deliberations publicly.

The Americans and Russians are eyeing June 15-16 for the summit. An official announcement was expected in the coming days.

The summit would come at the end of Biden's first foreign trip as president, a weeklong swing through Europe that includes a stop in the United Kingdom for a Group of Seven summit of leaders of the world's richest nations, and then a visit to the Brussels headquarters of NATO, the long-standing military alliance built as a bulwark to Russian aggression.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment on the summit logistics.

But in a statement the NSC said this week's meeting between Sullivan and the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, "was an important step in the preparation for a planned U.S.-Russia summit" and deemed the discussions "constructive" despite "outstanding differences."

The Biden administration first called for the summit last month after Russia engaged in a series of confrontational actions: temporarily amassing troops on the Ukrainian border, the SolarWinds hacking, reports of bounties placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia is also believed to be sheltering the hackers behind a May cyberattack that shut down Colonial Pipeline, which delivers 45% of the gasoline supply to the U.S. East Coast.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the administration wants a "predictable, stable relationship" with Russia.

Blinken met last week in Iceland with longtime Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two described their 1-hour-and-45-minute meeting as polite and constructive, even though sharp disagreements persist. Russia proposed a new strategic dialogue, and the United States seemed receptive.

"There is a lot of rubble, it's not easy to rake it up, but I felt that Antony Blinken and his team were determined to do this. It will not be a matter for us," Lavrov said, according to the news agency Tass.

Biden has taken a different approach to Russia than his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who often aimed to cozy up to Putin. Their sole summit, held in July 2018 in Helsinki, was marked by Trump's refusal to side with U.S. intelligence agencies over Putin's denials of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Under Biden, the United States has sought to pressure Russia through economic sanctions. Last week it imposed penalties on Russian companies and ships for their work on a natural gas pipeline in Europe, though the Biden administration spared the German company overseeing the project, to the frustration of several Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

In April, the administration expelled 10 Russian diplomats and placed sanctions on several dozen companies and people, an attempt to punish the Kremlin for interfering in last year's presidential election and for the SolarWinds hacking that breached federal agencies and private companies.

Russia responded quickly by ordering 10 U.S. diplomats to leave, blacklisting eight current and former U.S. officials, and tightening requirements for U.S. Embassy operations with bans on the hiring of Russian citizens and third-country nationals.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.