The body of a man was discovered Tuesday morning in the Arkansas River near the Interstate 440 bridge, authorities said.

A fisherman found the body around 7:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said the person had not been identified, though he was an adult.

The man’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of his death, authorities said.