Brothers interact in recruitment of Hogs' target

University of Arkansas assistant basketball coach Gus Argenal couldn't have a better relationship with wing target Chris Bunch's high school coach, who happens to be his brother.

Justin Argenal is the head coach of De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., where he and his brother attended.

Bunch helped the Spartans reach the No. 9 ranking in last week's Bay Area News Group Top 15.

"He has all the tools you need in terms of size, length and athleticism and skill set," said Justin Argenal, who is the younger brother by four years.

Bunch, 6-7, 185 pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on May 7 to go along with others from Florida State, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Maryland, Rutgers, Creighton, South Carolina and others.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 21 small forward in the 2022 class and the No. 10 recruit in California.

Justin Argenal said Bunch is enthusiastic about Arkansas and his other options.

'I think he's excited about the [Arkansas] interest as he is with all the other schools that's been reaching out," Justin Argenal said. "I think he's just trying to figure it out in terms of what's the most important for him and where the best fit is and things like that. It's kind of an ongoing process, and he's garnered a ton of interest but is definitely considering Arkansas."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, De La Salle and other schools in California delayed their seasons until this spring.

"We're in the middle of the season, so I haven't had a chance to talk to him a ton about every school that's been contacting him and where he stands with everything," Justin Argenal said of Bunch. "But at this point, he's interested and is really very high on Arkansas as well as some others."

Bunch is originally from Oklahoma and is pulling double duty by also playing for the 17-under Team Griffin based in his home state. He's averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists for Team Griffin this spring.

Argenal admits having his older brother recruit one of his players isn't normal.

"It's definitely unique to have Gus there and them recruiting one of our kids," Justin Argenal said.

Having an older brother consumed with the game of basketball encouraged Justin to follow a similar career path.

"I always wanted to do what he did," Justin said of Gus. "He was always into basketball and always working on his game in trying to get better and work to play at a high level in high school and then in college."

Justin, a father of two daughters, and Gus, a father of two sons, have seen their bond flourish over the years.

"We've gotten so close. We're best friends and we talk every day," Justin said.

While talks often focus on family, their love of basketball is always part of the conversation.

"It's hard for us not to talk about basketball," Justin said. "Whether it's NBA or college or high school. We're always talking hoops."

When his brother rejoined Coach Eric Musselman earlier in May, it didn't surprise Justin. Gus worked with Musselman at Nevada for two seasons before going to Cal State Fullerton as the associate head coach.

"He has a great personality," Justin said. "I think that's one of the reasons why he and Musselman get along so well. He's very serious when he's at work and doing his stuff, but he definitely has a really good sense of humor. He makes light of himself all the time.

"When you notice when he's interviewed, I think he has a real confidence about himself and his abilities but he doesn't have an ego when it comes to that stuff."

Justin recalls coaching against Musselman's youngest son Matthew, who played for nearby Monte Vista.

"He was always at our games because his son played for a rival high school of ours," Justin said. "I know Gus and coach would always joke around about it. They would come and fly in from Nevada to watch our games when we played each other. It was good times."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com