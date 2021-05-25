Death toll rises to 22 in Congo eruption

KINSHASA, Congo -- Seven more people have died as a result of the recent volcano eruption in eastern Congo, increasing the death toll to 22.

Those killed Monday died from inhaling toxic gas when they were walking across a wide expanse of the cooling lava near the eastern city of Goma, the scientific director of the Volcanic Observatory of Goma, Celestin Kasereka Mahinda, told The Associated Press.

They were traveling on the road between Kibati and Goma that was cut off by a flow of lava about a half-mile wide, he said.

With little warning Mount Nyiragongo turned the dark sky fiery red on Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages, killing at least 15 people and destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said.

Residents searched on Monday for missing loved ones amid their destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma.

Cable car plunge investigated in Italy

STRESA, Italy -- The investigation into Italy's cable car disaster that killed 14 people will focus on why the lead cable snapped and emergency brake didn't engage and prevent the cabin from careening back down the mountain until it pulled off the support line and crashed to the ground, the lead prosecutor said Monday.

Verbania Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi outlined the contours of her investigation based on what she said was objective, empirical fact of what occurred.

"The brakes of the security system didn't work. Otherwise the cabin would have stopped," she said. "Why that happened is naturally under investigation."

Bossi spoke to reporters as the lone survivor of Sunday's horrific tragedy, a 5-year-old Israeli boy living in Italy, remained hospitalized with multiple broken bones in a Turin intensive care unit.

The Israeli foreign ministry identified him as Eitan Biran. His parents, younger brother and two great-grandparents were among the dead, it announced, correcting an earlier statement that had included Eitan among the victims.

Italian media identified all the other victims as residents of Italy.

Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini visited the Mottarone mountaintop site Monday and announced a commission of inquiry to investigate the "technical and organizational causes" of the disaster, while prosecutors will focus on any criminal blame.

British race activist shot, hospitalized

LONDON -- An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain was in critical condition in a London hospital on Monday after being shot.

The Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, was shot in the head on Sunday. Police and a friend said it did not appear to be a targeted attack, though the party said Johnson had received "numerous death threats" related to her activism.

The party said Johnson is "a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community."

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called just before 3 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunshots in the Peckham area of the city. Police said the shooting took place near a house where a party was taking place.

The police statement said a 27-year-old woman was in a hospital in critical condition after being shot. It did not identify her, but said "there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack or that the woman had received any credible threats against her before this incident."

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and have not made any arrests.

A friend, Imarn Ayton, said she did not believe Johnson was the intended target.

Premier-elect locked out in Samoa

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge.

The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has been playing out in the small Pacific nation since it elected its first female leader. Not only is Samoa's peace and stability at stake, but also its relationship with China.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and her supporters showed up at Parliament to form a new government, but were not allowed inside.

She and her FAST Party later took oaths and appointed ministers in a ceremony held under a tent in front of the locked Parliament, actions that opponents said were illegal.

The nation's Supreme Court had earlier ordered the Parliament to convene. And the constitution requires that lawmakers meet within 45 days of an election, with Monday marking the final day by that count.

But Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who was prime minister for 22 years before his election loss, doesn't appear ready to give up power. He was already one of the longest-serving leaders in the world.

After Fiame was locked out on Monday, Tuilaepa held a news conference proclaiming his government remained in charge.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports