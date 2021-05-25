Calm, cool, collected

When reporters argue that bipartisan negotiations on Biden’s jobs bill or on police reform have failed—even as they continue with visible results—the White House must convey patience and a determination to find a bipartisan deal.

Whether on foreign policy or on domestic matters, the White House, to a degree rarely seen in recent administrations, remains calm, cordial and firm. That often is the task for White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

It has also required Biden, never known for rhetorical discipline, to avoid taking the bait from reporters when they yell questions, the answers to which might disrupt private delicate negotiations. And it requires senior officials to forgo the sort of leaks we saw during the prior administration. Biden’s team had good practice during the campaign when it essentially ignored the obsession with Twitter by pundits, refused to move off center-left positions and declined to endanger Biden and others by traveling during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of that stems from years of experience, and part derives from a staff disinterested in being the stars of the show. They, like their boss, seem to have adopted the view that they do not need to “punch down” or win a 24-hour news cycle.

Ultimately, the administration will be judged not on its discipline but on its results. Nevertheless, avid political observers can recognize skillful practitioners and comprehend that discipline increases the chances of success in a hyper-polarized, hyper-ventilating political environment.

The administration started strongly with big accomplishments in its covid-19 vaccination plan, passage of the American Rescue Plan, and now a negotiated cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinians. Its future success will depend, in large part, on its continued ability to ignore the noise—of which there is an abundance.