Car-Mart hits 4Q overdrive

America's Car-Mart's fourth-quarter earnings blew away analysts' estimates Monday on record company sales.

The Rogers-based used car dealer reported net income of $43.5 million or earnings per share of $6.19 for for the fourth quarter ended April 30, compared with net income of $9.3 million or $1.35 a share a year ago. A consensus of four analysts called for earnings per share of $2.80, according to Yahoo Finance.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $279 million, up nearly 43% from $195.69 million for the same quarter a year ago. A consensus of four analysts predicted revenue of $220.6 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

"We give our customers peace of mind by keeping them on the road and supporting them at the very highest levels. We are clearly seeing the benefits and the power and potential of the various investments we have been making to the model," Jeff Williams, Car-Mart president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. "It has been a very difficult year with the pandemic and social unrest in our country, but our team has stayed focused on taking care of each other and our customers and we have become stronger as a result of these challenges."

For the year, Car-Mart booked net income of $104 million for fiscal 2021 compared with $51.3 million for the previous year. Revenue for the period was $918.6 million compared with $744.61 million for fiscal 2020.

The buy-here pay-here used car dealer released earnings after market close on Monday afternoon. Car-Mart shares closed at $149.63 in trading Monday on the Nasdaq, up $2.88 or nearly 2%. Car-Mart shares have traded as low as $77.05 and as high as $153.99 over the past year.

Company executives will host a conference call with analysts at 10 a.m. today. The call will be webcast from the investor relations page of Car-Mart's website and a live audio call can be accessed at (877) 776-4031 with the conference ID: 8190324. A replay can be accessed two hours after the call at (855) 859-2056, conference ID: 8190324.

Vicki Judy, Car-Mart's chief financial officer, said in a statement Monday the company's fourth quarter revenue increase was driven by a nearly 16% increase in average retail sales price and an almost 25% jump in the number of vehicles sold.

"This is a result of the investments made in inventory, our new service contract offerings, and the hard work of our associates, supplemented by the stimulus payments," Judy said in a statement.

In late March Car-Mart released its first corporate responsibility report in what the company called an effort to improve transparency. The 30-page 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report addressed the company's business practices including environmental, social and governance areas, commonly referred to as ESG metrics.

In December, Car-Mart began using a new logo, keeping the company's red, white and blue color scheme and featuring an open road. The company's new tagline is "Keeping You on the Road." In May, Car-Mart said it would move its headquarters from Bentonville to nearby Rogers.

Car-Mart has more than 85,000 customers and more than 2,000 employees, and operates 151 dealerships in 12 states.