EDITORIAL: Chicago, Illi-noise

One must wonder if Lori Lightfoot knows what the rest of us are trying to do out here.

Ms. Lightfoot is the mayor of Chicago--the first Black woman to be so elected in the Windy City. She's made news over the years, as any mayor of such a large city might. This past week, however . . . mercy.

Did she really say she would only grant interviews to "reporters of color"? She did, and she wasn't exactly vacillating about it. It's going to be hard to walk back the statement she put out about her decision:

"By now, you may have heard the news that on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city, I will be exclusively providing one-on-one interviews with journalists of color," she said in a letter to Chicago media. "As a person of color, I have throughout my adult life done everything that I can to fight for diversity and inclusion in every institution that I have been a part of, and being mayor makes me uniquely situated to shine a spotlight on this most important issue."

So this policy will be temporary, only until the "news" of the two-year anniversary of the inauguration is over? (Does she really think a two-year anniversary of her inauguration is news?) Other journalists have read it much differently, and think this is a permanent change. The mayor's office just keeps issuing the boss' letter whenever reporters ask for details.

So we shall see. Either this is one major misstep for a pol who thinks she's giving Diversity a gift on the grand occasion of a two-year commemoration of her taking office, or this will be a permanent talking point whenever the city of Chicago is in the news--or at least while she's in charge of the city's government.

Does Mayor Lightfoot know what the rest of us are trying to do out here? That is, Americans are (mostly) trying to reconcile with one another, to understand one another, to edify one another, and if disagreements can't be overcome, to disagree without being disagreeable with one another. We are marching. We are writing. We are voting. We are changing. Or, dammit, we are trying.

There is much too much of a chasm in this country, and not just between people of various shades of skin. But politically, geographically, economically, religiously--and that's just for starters.

So, in the midst of this, the mayor of the nation's third-largest city has decided to judge reporters on the color of their skin, not on the content of their character. (Where have we heard that phrase?)

And what an awkward position to put non-white reporters covering town hall. Some spoke to The Washington Post, and said they didn't appreciate a subject being able to direct editorial control like this.

And what a subject. This isn't a private citizen exercising a private decision to patronize particular media outlets. This is a taxpayer-funded public servant who is paid to represent all of a city, and answer for her decisions and the decisions of her administration.

Not only that, it's a city in trouble. This past weekend, WGN reports that 55 people were shot in Chicago, and 11 were killed. And the mayor won't talk to much of the media, not because of policy differences or a busy schedule or an editorial board's insult, but because of the skin color of the person holding the reporter's pad.

Does Mayor Lightfoot know what the rest of us are trying to do out here?

If the answer is yes, and we have to believe the answer is yes, then she is getting some really bad PR advice. She needs to take this bad idea and edit it down to a brief. Then kill the brief.

--30--