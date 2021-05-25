FBI operation in progress in western Arkansas

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is at multiple locations in western Arkansas conducting a large-scale, court-authorized law enforcement operation with several of its federal, state and local partners.

Connor Hagan, public affairs officer for the FBI's Little Rock office, said these locations include residences off Arkansas 255 in Central City, as well as Vintage Vibes, a guitar store at 8819 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

"There's no threat to public safety at all," Hagan said.

Hagan said Tuesday morning the FBI and other agencies involved in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Service, the Fort Smith Police Department and the Sebastian and Crawford county sheriff's offices, likely would be working at these multiple locations "for the next several hours." Hagan did not disclose the reasons for this investigation or any of the other locations at which it is taking place, but said more information would be released later.