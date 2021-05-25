Growth spurt

Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport may be in the middle of nowhere, but the destinations it offers aren't. The small airport is the equivalent of the Little Engine That Could; it just keeps chugging up that hill.

A growing region needs a strong airport for commerce, and travelers want to be able to fly without driving two or three hours to an airport. Fortunately, XNA has plenty of direct flights.

You might not expect an airport like XNA to fly nonstop to places like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, but it does. Business executives for Fortune 500 companies like Walmart and Tyson certainly play a part in the airport offering these connections, but leisure travelers can absolutely take advantage of them.

Now XNA is getting a new airline, Breeze Airways, that'll bring new choices for travelers looking for their next vacation destination. Here's more from the papers:

"Breeze will fly three new nonstop destinations: Service to Tampa will begin in June, and flights to San Antonio and New Orleans will begin in July, the airline announced. Service with Breeze will be scheduled on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday of each week for all three destinations."

The timing for this couldn't be better, what with the CDC saying vaccinated people can fly safely. Now vaccinated residents in Arkansas have three new options for vacations this summer.

Here's hoping airline traffic picks back up for the little airport as life inches back toward normal. Galatoire's is calling.