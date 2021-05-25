• Lea Rose Fiega of Southwick, Mass., who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket, got it back and collected her winnings after Abhi Shah, the son of a convenience store owner, checked the discarded ticket, found it to be a winner, and returned it to Fiega.

• Scott Barthelmass, spokesman for the Eureka, Mo., Fire Department, asked "How did somebody not die?" after a car flipped end-over-end down an embankment to crash through the roof of a home just feet from where two people were sleeping while two men in the car got out of the wreckage on their own.

• Damiano David, lead singer of Italian glam rock band Maneskin, which won the Eurovision Song Contest, has tested negative for drug use after being accused of bending over a backstage table to snort cocaine when he actually was trying to avoid stepping on a broken glass, organizers said.

• James Altman, a priest in La Crosse, Wis., who has been ignoring covid-19 gathering restrictions at his Masses and who has criticized Democrats for their stance on virus vaccines, will challenge a call from his bishop that he resign as pastor.

• Veronica Knapp will become the first woman to serve as command sergeant major of an Army division, taking responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky.

• Kenny Hempfleng, police chief of Silverhill, Ala., said a 3-year-old girl is recovering after a man shooting targets with a bow skipped a blunt-tipped arrow off the dirt and over a fence into a neighbor's yard where a party was going on, hitting the girl in the chest and narrowly missing her heart.

• Anthony Thomas, 58, faces an attempted murder charge after being accused of stabbing a man in Queens, N.Y., as the two argued over the removal of cones Thomas put out to reserve a parking space in front of his home, police said.

• Edward Alderman, 33, of Austin, Texas, a hiker who got lost for three days after a late-season storm on California's rugged Mount Whitney, was found alive and alert, with minor injuries and suffering from exposure.

• Solomon Forbes, a fire lieutenant in Jackson, Miss., got his two children to safety and immediately began helping his neighbors evacuate when he was alerted that the apartment next to his was burning and then put on his gear to help put out the blaze.