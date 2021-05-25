KARK anchor Susanne Brunner to leave station

Morning news anchor with KARK and Fox 16, Susanne Brunner, announced her last day with the station will be on Friday.

She’s been with the station for eight years, according to a Twitter post from Brunner.

“This is bittersweet because Arkansas holds a special place in my heart,” she wrote. “I moved here not knowing anyone, but that changed quickly because so many of you embraced me from day one.”

Brunner said Arkansas is where she met and married her husband, Hayden, and where they had their son.

Brunner, who is also the author of a children’s book “Busker the Tusker” said she will announce what’s next for her in her career soon.