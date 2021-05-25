Bonus for civic duty?

With regard to the governor's $200 bonus for employees of "state agencies under his control" for finally doing their civic duty by getting (just one) covid shot--am I missing something here? What about those state employees who stepped up and did the right thing early on--without the bribery?

What about the rest of us responsible citizens who took our community's safety seriously enough to be vaccinated as soon as we could, without any thought of getting paid back for--again--doing the right thing?

On the other hand, if I can get a bonus for doing something I, as a good Arkansan, should be doing anyway--say, stopping at red lights or refraining from throwing trash in my neighbor's yard or--how about voting?--then perhaps you can show me where to sign up.

(By the way, who is paying for those "rewards" for getting the shots? Are the taxpayers? I suspect so.)

NANCY JEFFERY

Little Rock

Qualifications for job

The revelation that the bridge inspector who missed a growing, potentially catastrophic crack on the Mississippi River bridge over several years was not an engineer, but someone with a high school diploma, was a shock to me and frightening. I bet most people would assume this critical task would be performed by an engineer or someone with much more professional knowledge and education.

And now I wonder exactly what training this bridge inspector and others have and what the actual inspection process entails. Is it an inspector's job to simply note concerns and pass that information on to engineers who do further investigation? Does someone else in ArDOT routinely review these inspections? (It didn't sound like it from what I've heard so far.) And is this the way all states do these very important bridge inspections?

Sadly, I was reminded of the silly commercials where someone proclaims they are qualified to do something because they stayed at a particular hotel. But this is no laughing matter. I think ArDOT needs to make some big changes before I, and probably many Arkansans, will feel safe using our state's bridges again. I hope we will learn of that department's plan to make sure this never happens again.

JOYCE WILLIAMS

North Little Rock

Inspection by public

The Mississippi River I-40 Bridge fiasco means that Arkansas residents need the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River modified. A permanent pedestrian pathway from bank to bank must be constructed under the support beams of the new bridge.

Then the public can inspect the integrity of the bridge daily. This is a safety issue. Daily inspections by the public for free will help keep motorists safe. That is what we all should want.

Do not be hypnotized by ArDOT's bland assurance that their plans will work. Demand a permanent pedestrian underpass for the safety of us all.

ROBERT WALKER

Little Rock

The American worker

Once upon a time, workers were mostly Democrats and bosses were Republicans. When Democrats embraced civil rights, many white workers jumped ship. They said their party left them. But the Democratic Party is still the workers' party, and the GOP is still the bosses' party.

Democrats support unions, which built the middle class. Unions are weaker now, but the threat of workers organizing is moving many bosses to pay livable wages. Democrats want to raise the national minimum wage. Republicans say that will destroy the economy.

Democrats created Social Security, national unemployment insurance, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. All of which GOPers said would destroy the economy. Look it up.

President Joe Biden is a workers' Democrat. Republicans say his Build Back Better plan to help all Americans, especially workers, will destroy the economy. Are you seeing a pattern here?

Exhibit X that Democrats still favor workers and Republicans favor bosses is that apparently GOPers say workers have a patriotic duty to serve fast food, stock shelves and do all low-paying jobs for whatever bosses want to pay. If they don't, well, you know.

I applaud the workers using their unemployment benefits while looking for better jobs, holding out for better pay and benefits, or just enjoying time off. Our governor says, not exactly but in effect, that they are destroying the economy. Don't judge him too harshly. He's a Republican. He has to say that or they'll sic the Trumpers on him.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Part of the solution

Answering two questions raised on the Voices page Sunday:

Yes, Ms. Spurgeon, someone who knowingly allows those things to cross our borders should be held accountable. So, is it fair to think you'll agree that a commander-in-chief who knowingly watched an insurrection unfold on his watch should be held to the same consequences?

And Mr. Bemis, your answer is they're still wanting to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. That answer doesn't come from a Democrat Party "Red Book," as you imply. It comes from the gospel of Matthew. You'll find your answer in verse 40 of the 25th chapter. Depending on what version you're using, it may be in red letters, however!

RUSSELL LEMOND

Little Rock

