Lookadoo to be assistant principal at Springdale school

SPRINGDALE -- Arkansas' 2020 teacher of the year will shift into a new role as a school administrator starting this summer.

Joel Lookadoo has been chosen the next assistant principal at Lakeside Junior High School, according to information posted online by the Springdale School District.

Lookadoo, 30, spent his first six years in education as a math teacher at Lakeside. He then served a year as an instructional facilitator at the Tyson School of Innovation before being named state teacher of the year, which requires stepping away from teaching duties for the year to engage in statewide education-related activities.

Lookadoo will fill the position soon to be vacated by Chelsea Jennings, who will become principal at Sonora Middle School, according to the district. Jennings was named National Assistant Principal of the Year last month.

Lookadoo's time as teacher of the year ends June 30. Susanna Post, a high school math and business technology teacher in the Fort Smith School District, is the 2021 Arkansas teacher of the year.