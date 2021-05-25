LR scores chicken plant, jobs

Custom Craft Poultry is opening a new processing plant in Little Rock, bringing a potential 290 new jobs to the city.

The growing company, which has a processing plant in Batesville and an office in Fayetteville, invested nearly $10 million to repurpose a former breakfast sausage plant at 4701 Asher Ave. into a maker of fresh and frozen chicken products.

Chief Executive Randell Smith said Custom Craft Poultry looks forward to being a good employer and hopes to introduce new opportunities to the community, the company's workers and its customers.

Custom Craft was founded in 2015. Its Batesville site can process 60 million pounds of poultry per year.

The company has intentionally flown under the radar for years, Smith said.

"We haven't been very vocal about our company," Smith said over the phone. "But we felt now that we've got a second location that people should know what's going on."

The 125,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 290 jobs, bringing the total number of employees in Batesville and Little Rock to nearly 500. It "more than doubles" the company's current production capacity and officially opened last week, Smith said.

"Poultry is a huge part of the economy in Arkansas," Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said in a news release. "Custom Craft Poultry's decision to expand into Little Rock demonstrates that local businesses can grow and thrive here in The Natural State even when times seem tough."

Custom Craft qualified for two state incentive programs with its new processing plant, Chelsea O'Kelley, communications director for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said in an email Monday.

They were Tax Back, a sales and use tax refund on building materials and equipment; and three years of Create Rebate, a cash rebate based on payroll for new, full-time hires, according to the commission's website.

Starting pay and average wages for workers are more than $13 per hour and $18 per hour, respectively, Smith said. Employees can earn more than starting pay by working performance-based production lines, he said.

Employers big and small have had troubles finding people to hire, citing enhanced unemployment benefits, health concerns or child care issues for their difficulties. Some businesses are offering sign-on bonuses or increased pay as incentives for new hires, including Tyson Foods.

Tyson said it's raising wages and implementing more flexible scheduling to keep its plants staffed. Executive Donnie King said in a recent earnings call with investors that "it takes six days right now to get five days worth of work done."

Smith, of Custom Craft, said that the company is always concerned about taking care of its employees.

"We haven't had any problems with acquiring a great team of people," he said about the current hiring environment. "We continue to have people applying and look forward to being a good employer."

Custom Craft, owned and operated by a crew of chicken industry veterans, processes fresh chicken for food service and further processing. It adds another name to the list of poultry firms in Arkansas, a state that generated $4.4 billion in 2019 cash receipts from eggs, chicken and other poultry products alone.

"We welcome Custom Craft Poultry as the newest member of Little Rock's vibrant business community," Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in the news release. "They're bringing high-quality jobs to an area of our City that needs more employment opportunity and repurposing an empty facility that will have a big impact on our effort to revitalize the Asher Avenue corridor. I am grateful for their investment and their friendship, and I look forward to working together to ensure the company's success."

Custom Craft will be competing for new hires with Amazon, which aims to fill 1,500 jobs the online retailer is creating in Little Rock and North Little Rock with two enormous warehouses set to open this summer.

Statewide unemployment held steady at 4.4% in April, the Department of Workforce Services said Friday. The number of unemployed in Arkansas has fallen by 77,978 over the past year while employment is up 68,488. The state's unemployment rate has declined from a covid-19-related peak of 10% in April 2020.