Man lands in jail over grocery theft

Jacksonville police arrested a man Sunday night after the Kroger on Gregory Place said he tried to steal food, according to an arrest report.

Gary Lawayne Conners, 62, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

Police responded about 9:15 p.m.to a shoplifting call at 103 Gregory Place, where a security guard described a man driving a tan Buick Rendezvous attempting to leave with a cart full of food without paying for it, according to the arrest report.

The guard was able to recover the food and take a photo of the license plate.

Police found the vehicle and Conners. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

2nd teen arrested in gunfire at store

The second teen wanted in connection with the Saturday shooting at Variety Mart on East Broadway Street surrendered to North Little Rock police late Sunday, according to a news release.

Jaydan Dayjun Martin, 18, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. on charges of first-degree battery, two counts of terroristic threatening and two counts of aggravated assault.

Jerrell Nathan Rice III, 18, was arrested late Saturday on similar charges in the incident.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to 5010 E. Broadway St., where the store clerk told them several people had been involved in a shooting but left the area.

According to an arrest report, Rice and Martin entered the store to buy some snacks.

Rice stood behind another man at the counter, and they "began to exchange words," then Rice went back to his car, according to the report.

He and Martin got out of the car with AR-15-style rifles and began shooting into the store and at the man Rice had spoken to, the report said. That man in turn pulled out a Glock 9 mm pistol and returned fire, according to the arrest report.

The man fled in a car driven by his girlfriend, and Rice and Martin followed on foot, continuing to fire at the car as it drove away, the report said.

Both the man and Rice were taken by private cars to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

A witness identified Rice and Martin in a photo lineup, and police have video surveillance as well.

Both Rice and Martin were being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.