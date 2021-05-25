Mayor's top aide frustrated over delay on sales-tax plan

Charles Blake, chief of staff for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., in a podcast episode released over the weekend criticized the City Board's decision to table Scott's sales-tax package and said the delay puts the city in a difficult position because of the existing three-eighths-cent tax set to expire at the end of the year.

Earlier this month, City Board members in an 8-2 vote approved a motion from City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3 to table the decision to call an election on a 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase for two months, until a July 13 board meeting.

Scott had asked board members to set a July 13 special election on the tax proposal.

Blake responded in an episode of the "Rock the Culture" podcast from the Arkansas Times released Saturday. He hosts the podcast along with City Director Antwan Phillips, one of the Little Rock board's at-large representatives.

The three-eighths-cent (0.375) sales tax used for capital improvements, initially approved in 2011, was designed to sunset after a decade. The mayor's proposal would permanently add 1 percentage point to the city's sales-tax rate.

If voters gave their approval later this year, when the expiring tax is combined with the mayor's proposed increase, the rate on purchases in Little Rock would rise by 0.625 for an overall rate of 9.625% beginning in January.

Scott has proposed spending an estimated $530 million over the first 10 years of the tax on improvements to Hindman and War Memorial parks, additions to the Little Rock Zoo and a framework for improved early-childhood educational opportunities, among other initiatives.

In light of the delay, Scott has suggested a referendum would now have to take place in September.

During the portion of the podcast featuring Blake and Phillips' reflections on the delay, Blake cited the mayor's initial push to increase the city's sales-tax rate in early 2020, an effort that was ultimately abandoned because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Scott renewed the push during his virtual 2021 State of the City broadcast, which aired March 25.

During the podcast, Phillips said constituents have emailed him to ask, "'Well, why are we rushing this? Why don't we do this next year?"

Blake responded by saying the expiration of the three-eighths-cent tax was the reason why the tax-increase process started in January 2020, "because we didn't want to be in this situation."

He added, "And for a board member to go and delay it two months 'just because' puts us in a really hard position."

Phillips interjected to say the motion received eight votes. Blake said, "It had eight votes, but you have to make a motion to table for 60 days. I mean, that's quite a tabling."

Later in the conversation, Phillips looked ahead to the board's July meeting.

"I guess we'll see what happens July 13," he said. "I don't know what's going to be different between now and then."

"I don't either," Blake said.

"I guess something," Phillips said.

"We'll see," Blake said. "We will see."

When reached via email Monday and asked about Blake's comments, Webb wrote, "I respectfully disagree, and believe a vote of 8-2 to table could hardly be considered 'just because.'"

She added, "Those who work in the area of public policy have thought about the points in the plan for some time; many residents have not. They're busy working, raising their kids, dealing with many issues, and I asked folks what they thought multiple times before [I] started hearing from them."

Webb reiterated the concerns she voiced during the May 11 meeting when she made the motion to table the package. They include the desire for more discussion of federal funding the city was set to receive as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act as well as more examination of a sunset date or a continuation of the three-eighths-cent tax.

"Consistently, I have applauded the Mayor for bringing forward a bold plan," Webb wrote. "But I believe it's my job to help send the best plan possible to the voters, and believe the points I made, if adopted, strengthen the plan. Then the voters will decide."

Blake and mayoral spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson did not return an email requesting comment by Monday evening.

Phillips, the board's newest member, has consistently supported the mayor's push for adoption of the sales-tax package. He voted against the motion to table the proposal along with City Director Erma Hendrix of Ward 1.

In a phone interview Monday, when asked if the mayor and his staff should have started pursuing the tax increase earlier in 2021 instead of waiting to unveil the new plan during his March 25 address, Phillips said, "Hindsight is 20/20."

"If the mayor would've announced it sooner, would we be in a different situation? I don't know," he said.