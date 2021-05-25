S.C. search ends for slayings suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A week-long manhunt for a suspect wanted in the killings of four people ended without another shot fired Monday morning as hundreds of officers surrounded him in South Carolina, authorities said.

Neither Tyler Terry nor the more than 300 officers searching for him were hurt during his arrest, the Chester County sheriff's office posted on Twitter. The manhunt ended after at least three confirmed sightings of Terry since he ran from a wrecked car after firing on Chester County deputies on May 17.

Terry, 26, is charged with murder in a shooting in York in early May; a killing in Great Falls; and the deaths of two other people in Missouri on May 15 during robberies in St. Louis suburbs, authorities said.

Deputies released photos of Terry's arrest showing him wearing dirty pants, socks with no shoes and a T-shirt ripped nearly in half as he sat on a pickup tailgate with his hands cuffed behind him.

Investigators didn't think Terry was getting help from anyone but broke into vehicles -- or possibly barns and sheds -- and lived off the land.

Michigan rescinds table-seating rule

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Monday rescinded a rule that limits restaurant tables to no more than six people, a day after she apologized for ignoring the covid-19 regulation while gathering with friends at an East Lansing bar.

The Democratic governor has said tables at the Landshark Bar & Grill were pushed together as more people arrived in her party of roughly a dozen fully vaccinated people.

A revised gatherings and face mask order, issued by the state health department, no longer includes the six-patrons-per-table provision, effective June 1. Whitmer had announced last week the planned easing of capacity restrictions on June 1 but had not specified if other changes would be coming in the new order, which was released as expected Monday.

The governor also signed a revised workplace safety order that immediately no longer requires 6 feet of separation between tables.

"It was an honest mistake. I have apologized for it," Whitmer told reporters.

Violations of coronavirus orders are enforced against employers, not customers. State regulators have fined more than 280 employers.

On Monday, the Ingham County Health Department reported having received a complaint about a party at the Landshark exceeding six guests, but said it decided against enforcement action because "non-critical restaurant complaints are initially treated as education/consultation for the owner/manager."

Church clears priest of abuse claims

CHICAGO -- The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a nationally known activist Chicago priest, will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found "no reason to suspect" he sexually abused children, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday.

The archdiocese said in January that leaders asked Pfleger to step aside after its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago.

In a letter to the Faith Community of Saint Sabina, Cardinal Blase Cupich said he had accepted the finding of the office and the archdiocese's Independent Review Board and was reinstating Pfleger as the South Side parish's pastor effective the first weekend of June.

Two brothers, now in their 60s, alleged in January that Pfleger groomed them as children and abused them at rectories in the Chicago area. They accused the priest of taking advantage of two Black boys who trusted him. A third man later accused Pfleger of grabbing his crotch over his clothes in 1979. The 59-year-old man said he was 18 at the time and pretended to sleep.

Pfleger maintained his innocence.

Court declines police-shooting case

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving in place an appeals court decision that the family of a Black driver who was fatally shot by a white police officer in an Ohio city can't sue the city or the officer.

On Monday, the high court declined to hear the case involving the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Luke Stewart, which inflamed racial tensions in Euclid, in suburban Cleveland. As is typical, the court did not comment in turning away the case, one of many it declined to hear.

Stewart's death came after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in 2017 and found him sleeping behind the wheel of a car. Officers woke Stewart, and officer Matthew Rhodes ultimately got into the car in an attempt to get Stewart out. But the two struggled when Stewart drove away with Rhodes still in the car. Rhodes shot Stewart, who was unarmed.

Stewart's family had filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit, contending that police training in the city "encouraged, or at least condoned, excessive force."

A trial court dismissed the case, and an appeals court agreed.

A grand jury declined to indict Rhodes in the shooting.

